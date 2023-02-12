Fashion
Dogs were brought to the runway for a cruelty-free cause at New York Fashion Week
Vegan fashion may be popular today, but it wasn’t always that way.
New York fashion designer Marc Bouwer recalls a time long before major fashion houses banned fur.
Animals are my passion and I’ve been at the forefront of the fight for cruelty-free fashion since the 1980s, Bouwer said after walking the runway for New York Fashion Week.
He wore a shimmering silver outfit alongside a model and a dog on a leash (which was also wearing silver) at Sony Hall as part of Elysian Impacts’ inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show, which raised funds for THE Bissell Pet Foundation.
Today, many fashion brands have stopped using fur in their collections, Bouwer said. I am passionate about saving animals; people spend thousands of dollars buying dogs from breeders, but every day there are dogs that are euthanized. Don’t buy, adopt.
It was the sign of protest and the message that Bouwer brandished yesterday on the podium. But he was not alone.
Luxury brand Elysian presented the show with nine other looks, hosted by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, founder of SohoMuse, a social network for the creative industry. The fashion designers here are dedicated to the cause.
Designers like Malan Breton and Nicole Miller showcased their outfits on the catwalk by models who paraded with rescue dogs from 10 different animal rescue organizations across the country, including Florida’s Big Dog Ranch and Jameson Humane of Napa Valley.
Each look was judged by a celebrity jury led by New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis, alongside model Carol Alt and actress Karen Abercrombie. After the parade, judges awarded prizes to animal welfare organizations that partnered with a fashion designer, a rescue pet and a runway model.
The winner was Global Strays, a New York-based organization that featured a Gloria Lee outfit modeled by Quinn Copeland, which took to the runway alongside a stray chihuahua.
The event featured luxury eco-fashion line Enviremware in partnership with DRC Ventures, a conservation company founded by Dr. Christina Rahm, and Root Brands.
This is the first time fashion, animals and charity have come together at New York Fashion Week, said Karen Floyd, the founder of Elysian.
We did it in a way that benefits the lives of countless pets. It adds a layer of meaning that won’t be soon forgotten.
The Enviremware line looked like your typical eco-fashion items on the runway, however, each outfit has a nano-biotech shielded coating that shields the wearer from electromagnetic radiation.
In the audience, attendees included philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, boxer Evander Holyfield, Allison Ecung and Karen Floyd, CEO of The Palladian Group, who spoke on the track.
One of the participants, philanthropist Lizzie Asher, said: We came for the fashion, but I’m so drawn to the cause. I think it’s about doing good for everyone.
Casey Kohlberg, a writer, adds: It’s always great to see fashion as a force for good because it’s such a huge industry, as getting to work is always key.
Cynthia Basinet, a singer who sat in the front row, said the fashion industry is changing. It’s important to incorporate the causes we fight so hard for in fashion, she said.
The fashion industry is changing, its cruelty across all categories. You touch chemicals so many times in vogue. We can’t just talk about the conversation. We have to embrace it. Fashion has so much exposure. If we don’t try to incorporate environmental causes, like the denim industry, people just don’t notice.
