Collina Strada’s ‘Weird’ Animal Fashion Show Ripped

Talk about a parade.

New York Fashion Week started Friday with a bang or rather, a bark.

Audiences are screaming at the Collina Strada Fall 2023 show, which amused and surprised viewers as the designer fashioned animal prosthetic models to match the ethereal ensembles.

The collection, entitled “Please Don’t Eat My Friends”, represents the latest creations from the eco-responsible fashion house. It’s also dividing the internet, with some critics of the keyboard calling it “weird” and a “nightmare”.

Instead of strutting down the runway, shape-shifting models crawled, pranced and jumped past rows of bewildered onlookers. From reptilian to outright fowl, the models displayed elongated ear flaps, teal beaks, reptilian masks and pig snouts, a few purrs or bark while moving.







The Fall 2023 collection sets incorporated vibrant colors and layers. Getty Images

Wild Looks transformed Soho’s THC NYC, an immersive cannabis experience, into a curated animal kingdom. Some models even wore accessories that matched their couture, with one dragging a barrel of hay and the other cradling creative director Hillary Taymour’s pet Pomeranian, Powwie.

One model appeared to don a full head prosthesis that looked reptilian, along with white sneakers with webbed feet painted on them. A green plaid trench coat and moss-colored layered pieces complete the outfit.

Another sported a mouse-like pink muzzle and held a pink and green tote, which matched the color scheme of their mesh dress and pink hair.







One model rocked a reptilian face prosthesis and matching shoes with webbed feet painted on them. Getty Images

The show also featured transgender model Aaron Rose Philip, who has cerebral palsy. She has become the first disabled black trans model being signed by a major modeling agency, Elite Model Management, at the start of her career.

In a 2021 interview with Voguethe 21-year-old model, who used a wheelchair on the Collina Strada catwalk, said her catwalk debut with Moschino for the Spring 2022 collection was her biggest professional achievement at the time.







Creative director Hillary Taymour also made an appearance to close Friday’s show at New York Fashion Week. Getty Images

At Collina Strada, Taymour closed the show by donning a pair of his own pointed prosthetic ears and a graphic t-shirt printed with the image of an animal.

Asked about the divisive looks, reps for the brand referred The Post to a press release for the collection. Collina Strada says she seeks to celebrate “primordial truths”, striving “to honor both our inner show pony, who is playful and loves to ruffle feathers, and our inner workaholic, who is reliable, durable and strangely practical”.

In a instagram post, Taymour called the presentation his “dream day,” while sharing up-close and personal photos of the models in their prosthetics.

Commenting on the post, people agreed that looks “kill” and defended the fashion-forward designer for her unique vision.

“Obsessed,” wrote one user.

“Savage!” cried another.

“Incredible thoughts for a fashion show,” said a third. “I just loved it.”

The Collina Strada designs also had wagging tongues ICT Tacsome home viewers expressing dismay and disbelief.

“Is this real,” one user wondered after the screening an excerpt from the show.

“These shows are getting weird,” chided another.

“A hard no for me,” one user proclaimed.

“You couldn’t pay me enough to want to be the model that has to do this,” snapped a disgruntled viewer.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a user thinks“What’s going on in collina strada?”

“I weirdly like it,” a fan replied in the thread.







Aaron Rose Philip sported a long, waterfall hairstyle as she wheeled down the track. Getty Images

“This is camp,” one user announced.

“Do lord of the rings again but dress the elves like this,” added another, with the heart eyes emoji.

“Furries but make it fashionable,” someone else chimed in.

“This is my biggest nightmare,” barked a dismayed user.

“Cats 2,” another sneered.