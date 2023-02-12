Planes and helicopters captivate the audience during the final dress rehearsal of Aero India 2023





Indian Air Force Suryakiran aerobatic team during rehearsals ahead of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Air Base, Bangalore on Saturday. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Indian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster and the main Suryakiran aerobatic team fly behind, during rehearsals ahead of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Airbase, Bangalore on Saturday. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the tricolor during rehearsals ahead of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Air Base, Bangalore on Saturday. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR Rehearsals underway ahead of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Air Base, Bangalore on Saturday. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR On Saturday, Armed Forces family members and guests attend rehearsals for Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Airbase, Bangalore. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR Aero India 2023’s final dress rehearsal took place on Saturday, with planes and helicopters taking part in the biennial air show making a flypast in a glittering aerial display. The Ministry of Defense said that in a unique initiative, the IAF enabled more than 2,000 students from Ashrama and Morarji Desai schools to attend the show. On February 14, 15 and 16, around 500 schoolchildren are also expected to attend the airshow. Aircraft ranging from vintage Dakotas and Harvards to India’s most modern fighter, the Rafale, captivated the crowd of families of defense personnel and schoolchildren at Air Force Station Yelahanka , location of the five-day air show. Indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukohi-30 Mki, MiG-29M, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, Hawk-i, IJT, HTT-40, Netra AEWC, Kiran Mk II were among other aircraft that were part of general rehearsal. The helicopters that were part of the flypast and flight demonstration were the Mi 17, Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter and Prachand Light Combat Helicopter. Surya Kiran and Sarang The two Indian Air Force (IAF) aerobatic teams, Surya Kiran and Sarang, also performed their signature maneuvers which were well received by the audience. While Surya Kiran’s team flies the Hawk Mk-132 Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT), Sarang’s team performs with ALH Dhruv helicopters. Both teams in the previous edition of Aero India in 2021 implemented a combined display. Prime Minister to inaugurate The five-day event which will begin on February 13 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will include aerial demonstrations by aircraft as well as a major exhibition and trade fair of aerospace companies. This year, the expo is expected to be the largest air show with the highest attendance and will feature top international think tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders, the Department of Defense said. A total of 809 exhibitors, including 699 Indians and 110 foreigners, will take part in the 14th edition of the show, which has been held in Bangalore since its creation in 1996.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/aircraft-and-helicopters-enthrall-audience-at-final-dress-rehearsal-of-aero-india-2023/article66497658.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos