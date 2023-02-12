HOOS BLUES: Duke men’s basketball outlasted No. 8 Virginia in an overtime thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.Thomas Jefferson designed Virginias campus center with one thing in mind: the classics. Inside the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday night, the game turned out to be just that.

It was messy, it was sloppy, it was physical like these haters are used to. Duke showed up to the Cavaliers in an arena where Virginia lost just one game all season and put up a valiant fight before a tense 69-62 overtime loss broke the hearts of the Blue Devils. The biggest point of contention was a canceled foul on Kyle Filipowski’s drive in the final regulation game, which would have given the rookie two tries from the line to seal the game for Duke.

Duke graduate winger Jacob Grandison made a three-way clutch from the corner in the final minute of regulation time, tying the game at 58-58. Dariq Whitehead stripped the rebound for a final possession and after a lengthy review Filipowski was ruled unfouled when the buzzer sounded, sending that frenzied frenzy into overtime.

GOOD, [the officials] told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said after the game. You can see the ball leaving his hands before the zero point. So I don’t know, I don’t know exactly what the rule is. I would like to have some clarification, to understand. But the call is launched.

I wish that [Filipowski] had that opportunity, added Scheyer. I would still like an explanation of exactly what happened. I have no clarity on this.

We have the benefit of seeing the replay, and boy Reece (Beekman) had it, looked like a good block to me, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said of the no- call. I guess the time ran out or the fault was after, so I didn’t see it.

The Cavaliers kicked off the extra period with some free throws from Ben Vander Plas and a layup from Kihei Clark, but it was ultimately a series of errors from Duke that decided the game. Tyrese Proctor traveled, Ryan Young missed a wide open layup and the Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 in the ACC) ate too much clock, sending them heartbreakingly packing as the guard from Virginia Armaan Franklin hit the 3-point dagger with 40 seconds left.

Bennetts’ side came alive after a tough first half, picking up an early four points and holding the Blue Devils scoreless until almost three minutes into the second. Two chances from the boards gave Vander Plas a chance to extend his team’s lead to two possessions, but a shot just short and another just long gave the Blue Devils a chance to regain their lead.

Such was the whole game. Neither team has ever had a lead greater than seven points, largely because both teams struggled to break through each other’s defense. Making the most of slim opportunities was everything, then a few foul shots, contested 3-pointers, tough drives. Virginia (19-4, 11-3) did it slightly better, and for that, escaped one of the craziest games of either team’s season with a tick in the win column. Clark pulled his team back from a 51-46 deficit with 7:49 to go, pushing the game to the wire. The bass-heavy music rocked the seats and UVA’s chants echoed through the crowd. First-year jumper Ryan Dunn hammered a dunk, sending the arena into rapture. Compared to the final show, however, it seemed insignificant. A couple of shot clock violations and a great defense from Virginia down the stretch made the final minutes a trying group for the Blue Devils. In the end, the Cavaliers’ shrewdness and their vibrant home crowd stayed the course despite a few Blue Devil buckets of clutch. I think our defense held us up as we recovered and there were some big plays,” Bennett said. I thought [Scheyer] did a good job preparing his team. He is a good young coach. You can see it and he got his team to react and they did some tricky stuff. And it was tough for us, I thought our guys had stepped in.

Although the Blue Devils came out of the first half with a slim 27-25 lead, it wasn’t because they had played particularly well. They shot well from the floor and from three while handcuffing the Cavaliers’ reliable offensive options, but committed 11 turnovers as the teams’ usual weapons struggled to make their mark. Neither Whitehead nor Filipowski scored a single point in the opening period.

That changed for Whitehead, who restored the lead to a sluggish Duke early in the second half with 10 straight points from Blue Devil, but that was a different story for Filipowski.

The seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week committed four turnovers in the first 20 minutes. He never really rolled after that, finishing with zero points and six rebounds.

A couple of first-half foul issues forced Virginia forward Jayden Gardnera to constantly threaten on the boards averaging 11.5 ppg off the bench, slightly softening the Cavaliers’ presence in the post at both ends. of the ground. Freshman center Dereck Lively II also came out with two quick fouls, robbing the Blue Devils of their most talented post defender.

Heading into the late afternoon rush, the Blue Devils and Cavaliers were No. 2 and No. 1 in point defense, respectively, in the ACC. Virginia’s guard combo of Reece Beekman, Clark and Franklin harassed Jeremy Roach and Proctor’s Blue Devil backcourt from the jump, forcing hard outside looks and closing channels in the paint.

Whatever rotation Scheyer tried at the start, the position simply wouldn’t open up to the Blue Devil’s big men. Instead, Roach took matters into his own hands, accounting for 12 of Dukes’ first 14 points, all on the field. Six of them came from two contested lines, and the rest from hard rim drives.

The junior captain, however, registered his fourth foul early in the second half, forcing him to the bench as Duke fought for his life. In his place and in his company, Proctor showed his stock. The first-year Australian found a way inside and launched himself up for a thunderous one-handed slam, accompanying 14 extra points in 41 minutes of play.

We came here to win, so you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Scheyer said. You gotta hate losing, I’ll never change, you gotta hate this, hate this feeling. And then if you do that, you will find out how to grow and where it will not happen again.

The result condemns Scheyer’s team to two successive away defeats against the top 25 teams. Next, struggling Notre Dame travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a game on Tuesday night.

