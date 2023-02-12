Julia Fox is a wild goddess in an eye-catching fuzzy cropped jacket during NYFW

Julia Fox made another bold fashion statement as she headed to a Seks after-party during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The 33-year-old Italian-born star turned heads as she modeled an oversized, fuzzy cropped jacket and matching boots as she strolled along the crowded sidewalks of the Big Apple city.

The talented beauty, who flaunted her silver locks at the Simkhai show earlier in the evening, strutted confidently with the temporary hairstyle.

The Uncut Gems actress was joined by her close friend and fellow model, Richie Shazam, who donned a Loewe glove print dress to also attend the fashion event.

As Julia headed to her second destination for the night, she flaunted her sculpted figure by opting for a tan colored leather cropped top.

The star teamed the unique top with a short black leather skirt with belted detailing throughout the fabric. A large cutout was on the left side, with two belts securing the piece together.

The actress showed off her personal sense of style by adding a cropped Seks jacket that featured puffy, black and white fuzzy detailing around the neckline to the elbows.

The jacket itself contained both beige and black colors, and also had fuzzy sand-colored detailing around the cuffs to keep the beauty warm in cold weather.

As Julia walked along the sidewalk, she pulled the collar of the jacket up to show the Seks logo printed on the back.

To coincide with the fuzzy theme of the nighttime festivities, the model slipped into a pair of closed-toe black leather boots that featured black fuzzy detailing on the upper.

She easily carried a brown leather purse in her right hand to hold a few items she needed during the outing.

Her long locks were partially colored a unique silver color and flowed naturally down her shoulders.

Instead of keeping the dark, smoky gray eyeshadow from earlier in the evening, Fox chose a shimmering light gray shade under her brows, almost causing the illusion that they were also tinted silver.

On her way to the Seks party being held at the luxurious Ludlow mansion on the Lower East Side, Julia was joined by her close friend, Richie Shazam.

The model and photographer donned a Loewe nude-colored sleeveless dress that contained black gloved arms in the front of the fabric. She donned opera-length black gloves to follow the theme of the set.

The two best friends, who have been spotted together in the past, strutted side by side as they enjoyed the first day of New York Fashion Week which ends next week on Wednesday, February 15.

Many designers will have the chance to present their Fall/Winter 2023 collection, such as Proenza Schouler, Anna Sui and Jason Wu. Juliaherself has walked the NYFW runway over the years, including brands like Alexander Wang and LaQuin Smith.

Earlier on Friday, the star showed off her new silver locks as she headed to the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show.

She donned a black structured cropped jacket that showed off her toned midriff, while donning a low-rise miniskirt made of the same shiny material that was secured with a row of buttons down the front.

The top piece was fringed at the bottom, while the skirt also had similar detailing at the top of the waist.

The Italian-born star, who is known for her incredibly daring style choices, made a statement as she slipped into a pair of gray furry knee-high boots.

As she walked along the sidewalk with the city lights shining around her, the talented beauty carried a small handbag with silver chain detailing for a flashy touch.

Her long locks were partially colored a silver gray tone to match the overall color scheme of her outfit. The ends of her hair were left untouched, showing off her natural color for a bit of contrast.

Julia’s makeup for the fashion event had an edgy twist and consisted of smoky gray eyeshadow that extended towards the tips of her eyebrows.

The actress also adorned her cheekbones with a rosy blush and luminous highlighter, and added a satin nude shade to her lips to complete the look.

The model, who notably dated Kanye West early last year, opted out of adding any sparkly jewelry to allow the ensemble to be the focal point of the Jonathan Simkhai show.

Julia is no stranger to giving her long locks a silver hue, and recently opted for the color while attending the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York a few months earlier in November 2022.

In an interview with The face magazine,Fox said she would like to be remembered for “being a fucking badass.”

The star further said, “Whatever I do, I hope I look really bad doing it. And fierce as f**k. And better than anyone.