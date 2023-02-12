Chapman’s single-game block record highlights day two of Illinois Wesleyan Invtational

Next game: Juson University 02/15/2023 | 7:00 p.m. February 15 (Wednesday) / 7:00 p.m. Juson University

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. The Edgewood College Eagles men’s volleyball team wrapped up their stay at the Illinois Wesleyan Invite on Saturday morning. They teamed up with the Wabash Little Giants and hosted the Illinois Wesleyan Titans. The Eagles (3-7) fell to the Little Giants (4-7) in 3-0 mode (25-21, 25-18, 26-24) before dropping to 3-1 (23-25, 25- 21, 25-23, 25-21) battle against the Titans (8-5)

MATCH ONE: WABASH 3, EDGEWOOD COLLEGE 0 (25-21, 25-18, 26-24)

– Squads were trading early jabs as they traded rallies. They settled after a 4-1 run at Edgewood College put them ahead 9-8. Wabash would find the first real break from the start of a 7-2 play-off to hold a 19-16 lead. The Eagles would close in one point, but a 4-1 Little Giant response would effectively shut Edgewood College out of the first frame.

– Wabash would continue his momentum in the second set, starting a 10-3 tear to put the Eagles behind the eighth ball. Edgewood College would never lead in the set, their best chance being a 4-1 rally to close 22-18. Three straight points from Little Giant would seal a 2-0 lead in the game.

– Wabash looked set for an easy sweep with a 10-6 lead in the third frame, but a 7-1 Eagle response would bring the momentum back to Edgewood College. The Little Giants would eventually claw back a slim one-point advantage, and three straight points would put them in a 23-20 privileged position late. Four direct Eagles, including three kills from Jake Chapman , has once again tipped things in their favor. It wasn’t meant to be, however, as Wabash scored three straight 24-23 to clinch the set and the match.

– Errors were a problem for Edgewood College as they were between 0.216 and 0.092. The teams were otherwise roughly even in the main statistical categories.

– Jake Chapman had 10 kills with a .389 kill percentage from 18 kills. Dylan Griffith hitting 19 digs while Will Gehrke provided 27 assists. Kevin Nettesheim And Ryder Hill-Zastrow had four blocks each.

– Patrick Volk proved to be a threat, scoring 18 eliminations for a record game.

GAME TWO: ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 3, EDGEWOOD COLLEGE 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21)

– The first set featured a back-and-forth until the Eagles grabbed a 7-3 run to take a five-point lead. The Titans would have one last swing at Edgewood College late in the set with a 6-1 play-off, but errors would carry the Eagles to a 25-23 victory.

– Both teams responded blow for blow in the first half of frame two with them locked in a 13-13 tie after a 4-1 Edgewood College rally. A 6-1 matched run would put the two back in their natural surroundings in a 21-21 tie, but the Illinois Wesleyan offense went on a four-straight run to tie the game.

– The Eagles rebuilt a slim two-point advantage in the opener of the third set which held until a 4-1 Titan string put them 14-13. A late 6-1 run would put Illinois Wesleyan out of a game lead, but Edgewood College would tie the game at 23 apiece. An unfortunate error followed by a kill sealed the third set and the game lead for the Titans.

– The Eagles didn’t take the lead in the prone position and took a 7-4 lead in the fourth quarter. Illinois Wesleyan responded with a 10-4 rally to turn the script around for a 14-11 lead. After Edgewood College tied the set-up, a string of errors helped the Titans take a 20-16 lead. The Eagles came back into the set with the help of errors and trailed only 22-21, but three errors from Edgewood College would seal their fate in defeat.

– Hill-Zastrow had 10 kills on 24 attempts with a .375 hit percentage, while Gehrke set up the offense with 34 assists. Chapman had an impressive seven blocks while Gehrke tallied five. Griffith and Gavin Patterson both finished with double-digit digs, earning 12 and 11 respectively.

– Michael Eastman had 17 kills for a game-best, while Vince DiCosola doubled up with 21 assists and 15 double-doubles.

– The Titan’s offense was just a bit more efficient than the Eagles with a .114 attack percentage and 44 kills against a .099 attack percentage and 37 kills.

BEYOND THE SCORE BOX

– The meeting between Edgewood College and Wabash was the first in the program’s history.

– The Eagles are still looking for their first win against Illinois Wesleyan after meeting them twice this season.

— Chapman’s seven total blocks against Illinois Wesleyan topped the list of single-game records for Edgewood College. Gehrke’s 34 assists against the Titans was a personal best and good for fourth place on the list of individual single-game records. Griffith’s 19 digs against Wabash tied his own record, while Hill-Zastrow’s .375 hit percentage qualified him for fourth place on the all-game record list.

FOLLOWING

Edgewood College begins a four-of-five home series next Wednesday. They host the Judson Eagles at the Todd Wehr Edgedome with the first service scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be the first time the schools meet in men’s volleyball.