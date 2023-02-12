Mala MTL brings being bad to plus size fashion

Mala MTL owner Sandra Munoz Diaz began exploring fashion as a teenager: “I used to buy big t-shirts and cut them up, add tulle, fabrics to skull, nails, it was a lot of fun.” (Mala MTL)

Leather miniskirts, fishnet pants and a faux fur coat that even Cruella de Vil would seduce with every hanger she places on the rack, Sandra Munoz Diaz creates her own fashion rules.

His store, Mala MTL, is one of the few in Montreal dedicated to vintage and used clothing in plus sizes.

“It’s very hard to shop as a plus-size person and feel welcome and free to try on whatever you want,” Diaz says.

Create a safe space for plus size fashion

The fashion design graduate went into business in 2018, after noticing demand on plus-size Facebook groups.

Sandra Munoz Diaz sources her clothes from thrift stores, independent brands and customer exchanges. “People can bring in clothes for store credit and use them the same day,” Diaz said. (Mala MTL)

Five years later, Diaz’s boutique is tucked away in the Cadbury Lofts, a 1909 industrial building in the eastern part of the Plateau district.

The location is a bit off the beaten path, and that’s on purpose. Diaz wants to foster a safe space for customers to explore styles rarely seen in mainstream mainstream fashion.

“You can try colorful prints, short or long clothes, clothes that show your belly, because I won’t judge you, right?”

“I’m very confident in my body. It makes my clients feel good about themselves too,” she says.

A long way to body acceptance

This confidence has not always been easy. Diaz spent much of her childhood unable to wear the same styles as her classmates, trying diet after diet.

Mala MTL owner Sandra Munoz Diaz poses in lingerie by Montreal brand Drama Club Lingerie, designed by Marika Porlier, who says of her brand, “I’m one of those people who, if I’m not comfortable , I can not concentrate ! ‘ (Mala MTL)

“At some point I realized that I was always trying to perform. I was trying to be a ‘good fat’. That’s what you call someone who is always trying to lose weight. weight, looking thinner, trying to be as “acceptable” as possible as a fat person.”

Diaz’s thinking helped her shake off those constraints and experiment with punk and DIY fashion as a teenager.

This also inspired its ironic company name: sick means bad in his first language, Spanish.

“When I stopped doing all that, I became a ‘bad fat’, didn’t I?” laughed Diaz. “A bad fat person, because you’re not trying to hide or get smaller. You’re taking up the space you need.”

The hope of change, in an uncertain climate

Despite the demand for size-inclusive clothing, Diaz says the plus-size shopping scene has taken a hit in recent years.

In August 2020, Montreal-based Reitmans closed its stores under the plus-size Addition Elle banner. Diaz says many other retailers only carry plus sizes online, leaving customers no choice but to buy before trying on.

“It’s sad for us that we can’t go to the store, to go shopping. It shouldn’t happen. Why? That’s a good question. Unfortunately, I don’t have an answer,” Diaz said.

Perhaps a sign of change on the horizon, some independent fashion brands are closing the gap. Proudly displayed in the middle of Diaz’s boutique is a display of underwear from Montreal brands like Arako and Drama Club Lingerie.

Drama Club owner Marika Porlier isn’t a plus size herself, but got into size inclusion after learning about the struggles faced by plus-size customers.

“I’ve had great feedback. This week a client of Sandra’s said it was the first time she felt sexy in lingerie. I live for it. I feel like I’m doing what ‘it’s necessary.”

As a designer who offers sizes XS to 5XL, Porlier focuses on how she wants customers to feel in her clothes.

“I want to provide the same look as straight waists. It’s not about hiding the body. It’s about having access to something that anyone can have,” Porlier explains.

Mala MTL also sells prints by Canadian artists, like these prints from Halifax-based Art Brat Comics. (Mala MTL)

It’s not just about clothes

Running an independent business in today’s retail landscape isn’t always easy. Diaz only went full-time with Mala MTL last year and challenges herself to keep prices affordable for her customers, who can bring clothes in exchange for store credit.

As she strives to change the fashion scene, Diaz also hopes to help other plus-size people see their bodies in a different light.

“A lot of people say to me, ‘Oh, I love that on you, but I would never wear it.’ So how are you doing?” Diaz asks.

“It’s looking in the mirror with kindness. Saying, ‘I look great today. I love my sparkling eyes. I love my curly hair.’ At some point, it will come naturally to love each other and feel free.”

Or, to offer another mirror affirmation from the lyrics of singer, songwriter and flautist extraordinaire Lizzo, whose image appears behind Mala MTL’s cash register:

“I twirl my hair, check my nails. ‘Baby, how are you feeling?’ I feel good as hell!”