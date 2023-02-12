Fashion
Mala MTL brings being bad to plus size fashion
Leather miniskirts, fishnet pants and a faux fur coat that even Cruella de Vil would seduce with every hanger she places on the rack, Sandra Munoz Diaz creates her own fashion rules.
His store, Mala MTL, is one of the few in Montreal dedicated to vintage and used clothing in plus sizes.
“It’s very hard to shop as a plus-size person and feel welcome and free to try on whatever you want,” Diaz says.
Create a safe space for plus size fashion
The fashion design graduate went into business in 2018, after noticing demand on plus-size Facebook groups.
Five years later, Diaz’s boutique is tucked away in the Cadbury Lofts, a 1909 industrial building in the eastern part of the Plateau district.
The location is a bit off the beaten path, and that’s on purpose. Diaz wants to foster a safe space for customers to explore styles rarely seen in mainstream mainstream fashion.
“You can try colorful prints, short or long clothes, clothes that show your belly, because I won’t judge you, right?”
“I’m very confident in my body. It makes my clients feel good about themselves too,” she says.
A long way to body acceptance
This confidence has not always been easy. Diaz spent much of her childhood unable to wear the same styles as her classmates, trying diet after diet.
“At some point I realized that I was always trying to perform. I was trying to be a ‘good fat’. That’s what you call someone who is always trying to lose weight. weight, looking thinner, trying to be as “acceptable” as possible as a fat person.”
Diaz’s thinking helped her shake off those constraints and experiment with punk and DIY fashion as a teenager.
This also inspired its ironic company name: sick means bad in his first language, Spanish.
“When I stopped doing all that, I became a ‘bad fat’, didn’t I?” laughed Diaz. “A bad fat person, because you’re not trying to hide or get smaller. You’re taking up the space you need.”
The hope of change, in an uncertain climate
Despite the demand for size-inclusive clothing, Diaz says the plus-size shopping scene has taken a hit in recent years.
In August 2020, Montreal-based Reitmans closed its stores under the plus-size Addition Elle banner. Diaz says many other retailers only carry plus sizes online, leaving customers no choice but to buy before trying on.
“It’s sad for us that we can’t go to the store, to go shopping. It shouldn’t happen. Why? That’s a good question. Unfortunately, I don’t have an answer,” Diaz said.
Perhaps a sign of change on the horizon, some independent fashion brands are closing the gap. Proudly displayed in the middle of Diaz’s boutique is a display of underwear from Montreal brands like Arako and Drama Club Lingerie.
Drama Club owner Marika Porlier isn’t a plus size herself, but got into size inclusion after learning about the struggles faced by plus-size customers.
“I’ve had great feedback. This week a client of Sandra’s said it was the first time she felt sexy in lingerie. I live for it. I feel like I’m doing what ‘it’s necessary.”
As a designer who offers sizes XS to 5XL, Porlier focuses on how she wants customers to feel in her clothes.
“I want to provide the same look as straight waists. It’s not about hiding the body. It’s about having access to something that anyone can have,” Porlier explains.
It’s not just about clothes
Running an independent business in today’s retail landscape isn’t always easy. Diaz only went full-time with Mala MTL last year and challenges herself to keep prices affordable for her customers, who can bring clothes in exchange for store credit.
As she strives to change the fashion scene, Diaz also hopes to help other plus-size people see their bodies in a different light.
“A lot of people say to me, ‘Oh, I love that on you, but I would never wear it.’ So how are you doing?” Diaz asks.
“It’s looking in the mirror with kindness. Saying, ‘I look great today. I love my sparkling eyes. I love my curly hair.’ At some point, it will come naturally to love each other and feel free.”
Or, to offer another mirror affirmation from the lyrics of singer, songwriter and flautist extraordinaire Lizzo, whose image appears behind Mala MTL’s cash register:
“I twirl my hair, check my nails. ‘Baby, how are you feeling?’ I feel good as hell!”
Dawn Montreal12:52MALA MTL brings vintage and second-hand clothing to plus-size shoppers
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/plus-size-fashion-sandra-munoz-diaz-1.6742370
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tributes pour in for American actor and musician Cody Longo, dead at 34
- Mala MTL brings being bad to plus size fashion
- Google Analytics 4 enables deeper insight into ecommerce websites
- Emory students raise money for Turkey as earthquake death toll rises to 28,000
- Donald Trump slams Rihanna before Super Bowl show: ‘Everything is bad, and no talent!’
- Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel sterilize internal roads Indonesian President watches concert together at Pardede Hall
- A&T ends Elon Classic with a loss to Morgan State
- ‘PM Modi is only interested in the progress of a friend’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
- Google Bard | Mysterious ChatGPT Rival
- Did Xi Jinping divorce his wife to serve China?!
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the United States shot down an unidentified flying object over Canada at his request.
- Hockey dominates the state of Michigan, Michigan football staff updates and more