Dozens of people participate in the Red Dress Run





As Valentine’s Day approaches, red dresses will be the order of the day. On Saturday night, the Barbados Hash House Harriers kicked off the festivities early with their annual Red Dress Run in which women and men don the dress. Although the Barbados Hash House Harriers started in 1985, this international network was established long before that. The non-competitive running social club is humorously known as A Drinking Club with a Running Problem. Ian Melville, the current Hash Master, explained that Hash House Harriers is a global thing started in Malaysia by British Army officers in the 1930s and is now a global business. Melville said, Today’s race is number 2128, so we’re doing pretty well. On the Saturday closest to Valentine’s Day, we traditionally run in red dresses. Red dress racing is usually a Hash thing, not just something that was dreamed up here in Barbados. For the 2023 edition, the fun-loving band gathered in the parking lot of the Jus Grillin restaurant for the start. Although traditionally these tracks are more rustic in nature, this latest track has passed through the vicinity of Holetown. The newer location adds a different element to the event. Melville expressed, Well, this race is slightly different from most in that the charity drive is central, so the fun is a bit shorter than normal and a bit more geographically limited. Plus, it’s a lot more road than a lot of our races. In addition to the $2 entry fee, the hashers collected donations from individuals along the route. The Red Dress Run attracts a wide range of people. Melville shared, These days we typically attract 60-80 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Participation is open to the public. He noted, We welcome everyone, those who have never chopped with us before are known as virgins. Having fun is an integral part, the only requirement for this initiative is a sense of humor. Their races took them all over the island, over varied terrain. But the consistent component that won’t be compromised is the fun element. After this race, there was a lime and a prize giving. Among the prizes handed out was that of the most intriguing outfit. The group has many fundraising initiatives throughout the year and there is a sense of camaraderie between them. One of the most anticipated events was the World Gather, which reportedly attracted groups from overseas. This inter-hash was supposed to take place in Trinidad during the pandemic, but unfortunately circumstances caused it to be cancelled. The recipient of the funds raised during this event will be the Pediatric Unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Melville said, This was decided by our committee. We asked around for something to support, offered some options and voted. The official handover of the funds will be made next week to Dr. Angela Jennings, head of the pediatric unit. More information about the band and their upcoming events can be found on their social media platforms. (STT) Read our ePaper. Fast. Factual. Free. Sign up and stay up to date with Barbados FREE latest news.

