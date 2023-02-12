Augie Men and Mankato Women Convincingly Win Saturday at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD (Dakota News Now) – MEN’S RECAP

The Augustana men’s basketball team swept the season series with Minnesota State with an 87-59 victory Saturday afternoon at Sanford’s Pentagon on senior night. Coupled with Friday’s win over Concordia-St. Paul, the Vikings moved into fifth place in the NSIC South Division standings with an NSIC record of 10-10 and an overall rating of 14-12. Minnesota State drops to 16-10, 10-10.

After leading 11-10, just over five minutes into the game, the Vikings turned on their jets and went into scoring mode starting with an offensive rebound, put back in place, by Caden Hinker.

For the remainder of the first half, Augustana outscored the Mavericks 34-11. The first half featured 15 points from Ryan Miller and 12 from Akoi Akoi as part of the offensive onslaught. Augustana shot 54.8% from the field in the half while the defense forced eight turnovers and held MSU to just 28.6% shooting.

Between the end of the first half and the start of the second half, Augustana used their biggest run of the game, 13-0, to push a lead that built up to 26 points on an Akoi jumper.

The Vikings’ lead has never dipped below 21 points. The game’s biggest lead was 36 points when Jadan Graves scored on a lay-up to make it 73-37 with 8:26 left in the game.

The scoreboard showed an Augustana 87-59 win when the final bell rang.

Fit for Senior Night, Miller finished with a game-high 19 points. Akoi with 16 points, Graves with 15 and Isaac Fink with 11 points joined the transfer graduates with double digit scores. Fink collected a record seven rebounds.

The Vikings shot 52.5 percent from the field for the game while continuing to excel in the charity stripe, shooting 16 of 17. Augustana’s defense limited MSU to just 33.3 percent shooting.

Along with Miller, Eric Tiedman was honored before the game at a ceremony thanking both graduate students for their contributions to Viking men’s basketball.

Augustana stays home for a Thursday night contest hosting southwestern Minnesota State. The game is the last home game of the regular season for UA as there remains a possibility to host the first round of the NSIC tournament.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team lost to 14th State Minnesota, 83-61, Saturday at the Pentagon in Sanford. The Vikings move to a 22-4 overall record as they sit 16-4 in the NSIC. MSU moves to a 21-3 overall record while sitting 17-3 in the loop.

The night started with the Vikings and Mavericks trading points back and forth. The Mavericks found a quick spark with a 6-0 run midway through the first quarter.

Augustana came into the second quarter with a vengeance with the help of Lauren Sees sparking a 6-2 run for AU to close the scoring gap to three. However, a 15-0 mid-quarter run for MSU moved the Mavericks up 17 at 3:36 into the second quarter. UA found a perfect trip into the charity strip being 8 of 8, however, a fiery MSU attack reflected the effectiveness of the Mavericks side.

Augustana trailed 45-27 before halftime. Lauren Sees led the team in points with nine, while Aislinn Duffy led the group with seven rebounds.

Minnesota State came back in the second half continuing their offensive success, shooting 44.4 percent in the third period and 46.6 percent in the fourth. Turnovers were the Vikings’ demise as the Mavericks capitalized by scoring 35 points from AU errors.

The Vikings managed to defeat the Mavericks in the fourth quarter, beating MSU, 23-21, in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Augustana trailed Sees with 27 points. Duffy led AU with 11 rebounds while CJ Adamson led with four assists. The Vikings effectively shot 85.2 percent from the free throw line shooting 23 of 27 the entire contest.

Up NextAugustana returns to the Sanford Pentagon next Thursday to face SMSU at 7:30 p.m., then the Vikings travel to Sioux Falls on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.