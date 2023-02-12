Siegrist has career-best 50 as Villanova routs Seton Hall





VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conferences regular-season career leading scorer and No. 15 Villanova beat Seton Hall 99-65 on Saturday. With 1,550 conference points in the regular season, Siegrist passed former Boston College star Sarah Behns (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist also broke the previous Villanova program single-game record of 44 points, set by Shelly Pennefather. Siegrist, who posted the first 50-point game in Division I women’s action this season, shot 76.9 percent, making 20 of 26 shot attempts. She grabbed 10 rebounds and did not foul or turnover. Maddie Burke scored 12 points for Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East), who shot 38 for 59 (64.4%). Sidney Cooks scored 21 for Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) and Lauren Park-Lane added 20. No. 4 UCONN 67, GEORGETOWN 59 WASHINGTON (AP) Dorka Juhsz had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 4 Connecticut hold off Georgetown 67-59, snapping a rare two-game slide. Aubrey Griffin added 18 points for the Huskies (22-4, 14-1 Big East), who were suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993. They haven’t dropped three straight since that season. Freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy had a game-high 24 points for the Hoyas (12-13, 5-11), who have lost 34 straight games to Connecticut. Connecticut dominated the glass, outscoring the Hoyas 44-23 in a game played off campus at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. No. 20 TEXAS 70, TCU 50 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) DeYona Gaston and Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points apiece and reserve Taylor Jones had a double-double and Texas beat TCU for the Longhorns’ seventh straight win. Jones scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots and Rori Harmon scored 13 for the Longhorns (20-6, 11-2 Big 12). Texas overcame 2 for 11 3-pointers, 6 for 12 foul shots and 17 turnovers shooting 31 of 67 (46.3%) from the field and forcing TCU to 27 turnovers with the help of 11 steals from the Longhorns . Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points and Lucy Ibeh and reserve Paige Bradley each scored 12 for TCU (6-18, 0-13). The Horned Frogs have lost 13 straight, the sixth-longest active losing streak in the nation. WEST VIRGINIA 73, No. 21 IOWA STATE 60 MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the deciding third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat Iowa State. Trailing by one at halftime, West Virginia beat Iowa State 22-13 in the third quarter, capped by a 3-point Danni Nichols, for a 56-48 lead. A 7-2 surge in the fourth quarter extended the Mountaineers lead to 63-50 with 5:55 remaining. The Cyclones shot 65-57 but didn’t get closer. The Mountaineers had a 15-point lead with 19 seconds left. Quinerly led West Virginia (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting. No. 23 GONZAGA 63, PORTLAND 53 SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points to lead No. 23 Gonzaga to a 63-53 win over Portland to clinch first place with the Pilots when the Bulldogs retired Courtney Vandersloot’s jersey. Truong, who topped 1,000 career points, had 4 of 8 3-point tries, including one with four minutes left to give the Bulldogs (23-3, 13-1 West Coast Conference) a lead of 11 points that Truong stretched. 13 with a pair of free throws. Brynna Maxwell maintained her 3-point streak in every game this season with two marks and 13 points. Yvonne Ejim and McKayla Williams added 11 points each. Gonzaga was 7 of 21 from the arc, 6 of 13 in the second half. Alex Fowler and Maisie Burnham scored 13 points apiece for the Pilots (18-7, 12-2), who rode a six-game winning streak. ___ AP Women’s College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https:/ /twitter.com/AP_Top25

