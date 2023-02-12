Sam Smith makes a bold fashion statement in an inflatable black latex catsuit at the BRIT Awards





Sam Smith turned heads with an eye-catching look on the 2023 BRIT Awards red carpet. The 30-year-old singer, who identifies as non-binary, made a bold fashion statement as she wore a black latex inflatable catsuit by British designer Harri at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday. The shiny jumpsuit featured high, rounded shoulders with puffy, balloon-like sleeves and legs that pointed outward. The one-piece with high neck zipped on the front from the waist. The UK native completed his monochromatic ensemble with black gloves and black platform boots. SAM SMITH CALLED OUT BRIT AWARDS FOR BEING GENDER NEUTRAL, NOW SAYS IT’S A SHAME NO WOMAN NOMINATED THIS YEAR The “Stay With Me” hitmaker accessorized with pearl earrings on one ear and a stud on the other. Harri, who made the bespoke outfit for Smith, told WWD that “Sam had been getting a lot of hateful comments lately after ‘Unholy’ about [their] body image.” He continued, “This is my take on celebrating [their] natural form and the beauty of being yourself. I wanted to create an image that people have never seen Sam in.” Last month, Smith split Twitter after posting a music video featuring hyper-sexualized scenes, including the artist wearing nipple clamps while getting squirted in face. The music video was for the single “Im Not Here to Make Friends” from their new album “Gloria”. In one scene, Smith is stripped down to a sparkly corset and underwear complete with nipple pasties and a tiara. The backup talent dances around the singer in a similar outfit, with the addition of pants with a heart-shaped back cutout. Smith crouches over the dancers doing planks on the floor and pats their behinds. Another scene shows dancers in leather underwear and BDSM gear moving suggestively along a row of beds, contorting themselves into flexible positions and wrapping their bodies over each other. The scenes sparked intense debate online, with some praising Smith for their confidence and others condemning the sexual material. Some have called for an overhaul age restrictions on music videos. At the BRIT Awards, Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras donned black leather ensembles as they delivered a steamy rendition of their Grammy-winning song “Unholy.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER ‘Unholy’ was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards, but lost out to Harry Styles’ song ‘As It Was’. Smith was also nominated for Best Pop/R&B Group but lost to Styles. The former One Direction member was the big winner of the night as he swept all four categories in which he was nominated, including Artist of the Year and MasterCard Album of the Year. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News Digital’s Nikolaus Lanus contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/sam-smith-makes-a-bold-fashion-statement-in-a-jumpsuit-at-the-brit-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos