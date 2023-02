A plus-size editor wore this sleepwear trend to NYFW

One day, I will master the anxiety that invades my body and my mind during fashion week. The lack of inclusivity and diversity in the industry will always be registered, but as a floating thought instead of a parasite that settles semi-permanently in my body and brain.

But I’m not there yet, as a woman who wears a size 14, sometimes 16, I’m not represented in any of the celebrations, collections or parades. And dressing up for each of these events is a bitter reminder of that. All these evenings are reserved for designers who do not make clothes in my size; I can’t tell you the amount of time, energy, and brain power it takes to think things through and choose outfits. But this year, I think I’ve come closer than ever to a comfortably fashionable solution. Lilysilks 22 Momme Floral Lace Trim Silk Chemise.

I don’t know how it took me so long to discover sleepwear as a fashion when it’s still a popular trend worn by celebrities. Doubly when it comes to the brand Lily silkwho has a very long list of famous fans, including Anne Hathaway, Gwenyth Paltrow and Emily Ratajowski.

Lily silk



Buy now: $199; lilysilk.com

I ordered the brief in the navy option and size XXL, not really knowing what I was going to do with it, but when I took it out of the box I actually said, Wow out loud in my flat was empty and I instantly decided it was too good to be confined to my home.

Fortunately, the fit has allowed this shirt to be a socially acceptable piece of clothing. THE Silk nightie sits a few inches above the knee, but isn’t so short that any body curvature or light wind would turn me into a blinker. It’s incredibly well designed and it doesn’t snag on every crumb, lint or imperfection on my body. Plus it was actually easy to style, I paired it with a black faux fur coat and a pair of Mary Janes to pull the look together.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri



It was truly one of the most comfortable and easy outfits I have ever worn, and I received compliments on it from the most intimidating and fashionable strangers you could imagine. As someone who owns dozens of similar strappy dresses, believe me when I say this is one of those situations where the investment is simply worth it. The fit, fabric and design are simply unmatched and although $199 is high, I think I spent more than that in total for over 10 ill-fitting, rarely worn slip dresses in my closet.

Head to Lilysilk for shopping the silk nightie in navy, white or teal. And if you want to experiment with the trend before spending hundreds of dollars, here are some similar but more affordable options.

Ekouaer Sleepwear Silky Lingerie Nightgown

Buy now: $18 (originally $22); amazon.com

Cider Curve & Plus Plain Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress

Buy now: $18; shopcider.com

