Men’s volleyball takes Loyola to five, falls to end points





Next game: at McKendree University 02/15/2023 | 7:00 p.m. February 15 (Wednesday) / 7:00 p.m. To McKendree University History ST. CHARLES, MO.– The Lindenwoodmen volleyball team fought hard in a heartbreaking five-set loss to the Loyola Ramblers on Saturday night at Hyland Arena. INSIGHT Lindenwood looked strong on his home turf from the jump, not letting Loyola come away with anything easy. Despite various attempts to put the Lions in a deeper hole, the Ramblers were only able to escape the set with a narrow 22-25 victory, giving the Lions plenty of room to build and make a comeback. The second set was even closer than the first, with Lindenwood never letting the Ramblers take the lead by more than four points at any point in the set. The teams’ stat lines were nearly identical, such as Lindenwood’s 13 kills, 0.250 percent passing, edging out Loyola’s 11 kills, 0.240. Serving errors would eventually win out for the Lions, as they netted seven against three for Loyola. However, the margin of victory was very slim at 23-25 ​​at the end of the set, again leaving plenty of room for the Lions to turn things around. The Lions used their 0-2 deficit to propel them into a dominant style of play throughout the third set, which was evidenced by the team’s .440 batting percentage as opposed to .074 from Loyola. Players love Carter Stenmark And Kyle Deutschman started to get really huge for the all-court Lions, while others like Connor Sheehan , Ian Schüller and Rashawn Bonner brought a consistent and consistent presence which was also instrumental in the success of the Lions. The third set would result in a quick 25-17 Lindenwood victory, and now the fourth set was truly up for grabs. In true Lindenwood fashion, set four was one for the books. There was a fun mix of longer rallies, fully utilized challenges and bigger single player moments that would eventually push set four into overtime. The Lions took a dramatic 30-28 win, heading into the final set with an already impressive performance at work. It wasn’t until the very end of the fifth set that the Lions would begin to lose that spark, given that they started with a 7-2 lead that forced Loyola to back-to-back timeouts. The Ramblers managed to close the gap considerably, tying things at 10-10 before putting just enough pressure on the Lions to prevent them from securing victory. A heartbreaking 12-15 loss would wrap up the game for Lindenwood, which has fought to the bitter end against one of the conference’s top teams every year. LEADERS

Carter Stenmark (17K, 0.229A%, 7 digits, 2 black)

Ian Schüller (14K, 0.303A%, 13 DIGS)

Rashawn Bonner (9K, 3 AS, 4 DIGS) FOLLOWING The Lions travel to McKendree for their first conference road game of the year on Thursday. Departure time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Lebanon, Illinois.

