Kate slammed for controversial dress – but expert says it was ‘right’





Kate, then Duchess of Cambridge, attended the BAFTAs in London with her husband, Prince William, wearing a dark green dress. Although she’s not usually out of place in an elegant outfit at an awards ceremony, the Duchess stood out on this occasion.

While Kate wore a dark green dress, all of the other guests – male or female – in the room wore black. This was in support of the Time’s Up and Me Too campaigns. At the time, Kate was criticized by some royal watchers for her choice of dress. She had chosen not to take the political route, striving to remain neutral. But, some have argued that when it comes to women’s rights and violence against women, whether sexual or otherwise, one cannot be impartial. Nikki Long wrote on Twitter: Disappointed in Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t wear black to the BAFTAs. It’s not a political thing. It’s a woman’s thing!

The stylist said: Led by fashion’s ultimate diplomat, Her Majesty The Queen, the royal family is, for the most part, Swiss. They must remain resolutely politically neutral at all times – a rule most of them have managed to adhere to over the years. The Me Too movement was major news at the time and became entrenched in pop culture, while remaining a momentous period in Hollywood history. It would have been absolutely inappropriate for Kate to support this campaign, even though she herself had suffered similar treatment in years past. ALSO: Zara and Mike are ‘down to earth parents’ – ‘allow Mia to be a kid’

Miranda went on to say that Kate showed her support for Times Up and Me Too in her more subtle way. She said: The fashion compromise Kate made – to keep her relevant without getting into hot water with the firm – was to give a subtle nod to movement in the form of a black belt. This cleverly left things open to interpretation – was it a coincidence or a small show of solidarity? The reality is, we’ll never know, but the choice of style managed to keep all options open, as viewers could interpret this in a way that suited them.

I think that decision was a very smart side step to avoid what was definitely a political minefield. Kate generally prefers bold, monochromatic outfits which, following in Queens’ footsteps, help her stand out in a crowd. Black is generally reserved for mourning occasions such as Remembrance Day and funerals. For royal gentlemen, however, etiquette is more relaxed, as many occasions call for black tie, which is why William wore a black suit to the 2018 BAFTAs. The Kates dress was by British designer Jenny Packham, which she wore with a pair of Prada heels.

