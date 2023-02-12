UCLA men’s basketball clings to Oregon, retains 1st place in Pac-12





In four years, Mick Cronin made appearances in the Final Four, Sweet 16 and a Pac-12 Championship game at Westwood. The coach has kept the Bruins among the top teams in the Pac-12 since taking charge in 2019, but one thing had eluded them: a win at Matthew Knight Arena. UCLA Men’s Basketball No. 7 (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) reversed its woes on Saturday night, earning its fourth straight victory with a 70-63 victory over Oregon (15- 11, 9-6) in Eugene Saturday night. Senior guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr led the way, bouncing back from a poor first half to score 25 points, while adding to his recent push on the glass with 12 rebounds. The Bruins started the night in unusually slow fashion, however, as an 0-of-4 start from the floor gave the home side a quick 8-0 start. But two jumpers from first-year guard Amari Bailey sparked a 14-2 run to help his team take a 14-10 lead eight minutes into the competition. Bailey, fresh off a career-best 24-point performance on Thursday, kept things going with a team-leading eight points in the first frame. Although limping towards the locker room with an ankle injury in the final minutes, Bailey came back to open the second half. The Bruins couldn’t create a separation and had to play catch-up for much of the first period, allowing the Ducks to regain the lead on a 14-5 streak, although they did manage to cut the deficit at 33-30 at halftime. Jaquez had seven points and six rebounds in the first half but shot 1 of 6 from the floor, while Oregon center NFaly Dante led both teams with 11 points. The blue and gold turnover’s woes from its victory over Oregon State on Thursday continued early in the game on Saturday, as the team coughed the ball six times in the first half while posting its total of lowest points in 20 minutes of play in three weeks. Early foul issues plagued the Bruins frontcourt, limiting freshman forward Adem Bona and senior redshirt forward Kenneth Nwuba to a combined 13 minutes in the period with five combined fouls, forcing the first-year forward year in red shirt Mac Etienne on the floor for an early stretch. The contest remained tight early in the second frame, but a layup by Jaquez followed by fifth-year guard David Singletons, second 3 of the night, sparked a 21-4 run as UCLA regained control, claiming a 55-41 advantage with 10 minutes to go. play. Jaquez single-handedly tallied 16 points during the run, ranking in the top 20 on UCLA’s all-time scoring list with a base jumper. The senior took the charge in the second half, scoring 18 of his points in the period while single-handedly beating Oregon for much of the frame. The blue and gold were able to fend off Ducks comeback attempts through junior guard Jaylen Clark, who scored nine straight points for the Bruins before a steal and dunk from Jaquez extended the lead to 18 with five minutes to play. A late run from Oregon cut their deficit to six in the final minute, but the blue and gold managed to hold on as the Ducks’ efforts were too weak, too late. Clark finished as UCLA’s second-leading scorer with 13 points on the night, adding four steals and a 3-pointer to help his team win a weekend at Beaver State. With Stanford upsetting No. 4 Arizona earlier in the day, UCLA was able to win two games in first place in the Pac-12 with the victory and move one step closer to their first regular season conference title in 10 years. .

