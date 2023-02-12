The future of fashion grows in a pond

Nutritious and fast-growing, seaweed already has a following as an alternative protein among health fanatics. A new generation of sustainable fashion startups want us to wear it too.

The fashion industry produces over 100 billion pieces of clothing a year, or about 14 for every person on Earth. Most end up in landfills or clog rivers and beaches in developing countries. Only a fraction is recycled. Fashion is responsible for up to 10% of global warming carbon dioxide emissions, more than international air and sea travel combined.

For Charlotte McCurdy, a researcher, designer and assistant professor at Arizona State University, tackling the problem means thinking not just about where castoffs end up, but also how clothes are made. . Synthetic textiles like polyester, the cheapest and most disposable of all, are made from fossil fuels. The dyes used to impregnate the fabrics with this inky black? They are derived from crude oil.

So, in 2018, McCurdy set out to design a raincoat made from marine macroalgae, aka seaweed, that absorbs carbon instead. The choice of clothing was a deliberate commentary on what we wear to protect ourselves against a climate that is going haywire due to human activity.

The translucent mac was exhibited at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York in 2019. McCurdy also teamed up with New York fashion designer Phillip Lim on a dress covered in green sequins made from the same material.

What I’m trying to point out is that it doesn’t matter where they go, but where they come from, 60% of clothes are fossil fuels, she says. So I did tons of experiments and gathered tons of technology and had hundreds of beautiful failures before I could create this transparent and very consistent plastic, completely free of synthetics and chemicals and composed only of algae.

McCurdy does not market his creations; his primary motivation is to show that with a little imagination, it is possible to do for fashion what electrification does for the automobile. From hemp to mushrooms, from eucalyptus to bamboo, a growing number of startups are turning to nature for these kinds of solutions. And they’re getting noticed by global retailers like Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz, known as H&M, which wants to make all of its products from recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

Already used in biofuels and bioplastics, it is attracting particular attention because it grows quickly and inexpensively, does not need a lot of water and sucks carbon dioxide from the air. Photosynthetic aquatic organisms produce about 70% of the oxygen in our atmosphere, more than all the forests combined. This means that algae are not only less harmful to the climate, they are potentially positive.

Renana Krebs founded Algaeing in 2016, two years after leaving a career in fashion. Together with his father, a biofuels engineer, Krebs developed an algae-based alternative to chemical and petroleum-based dyes ubiquitous in the clothing industry.

After a slow start, interest in Algaeings dyes and inks exploded last year. The Israeli startup is now working around the clock to fulfill first commercial orders from manufacturers of loungewear, sportswear and home textiles. It is also developing yarns made from seaweed, which it plans to start manufacturing commercially next year. Krebs declined to name his clients, but said they include global consumer brands.

When we started in 2016 it was a good thing, but now we have demand and a long waiting list, says Krebs. They literally say give us all you got.

The increase in demand is driven by economic realities. Young consumers are more environmentally conscious than ever and this is changing their consumption habits. The second-hand clothing market is now growing faster globally than the overall clothing market. And the rise of ESG investing is putting pressure on manufacturers and retailers to clean up their acts.

Algaeing has so far raised approximately $5 million from investors. Krebs is aiming to secure $15 million in another funding round early next year to expand. The idea is to sell a range of dyes, inks and threads that are compatible with existing manufacturing equipment.

Our partners don’t have to change their machines, but in the end they don’t harm the environment, says Krebs. They use less water, less energy, less transportation and even less time. It takes about 180 days to grow cotton; seaweed only takes three weeks.

Algaeings seaweed is grown vertically in a closed-loop solar system in southern Israel on land that cannot be used for conventional agriculture. It requires 80% less water than cotton and no pesticides to grow. And it avoids the chemicals used to treat wool or make commercial dyes.

For context, the United Nations Environment Program says it takes about 2,000 gallons of water to make a pair of jeans. Textile dyeing alone is the second largest water polluter in the world. And unlike polyester, which does not break down and ends up in the food chain as microplastics, Algaeings products are biodegradable and non-toxic. Ofer Gomeh, CEO of Capital Nature, a Tel Aviv-based venture capital fund that has invested in Algaeing, says his motivation is purely economic: sustainable clothing will be a growth industry.

British start-up Vollebak is dedicated to designing clothes for a more sustainable future. Launched in 2015 by twin brothers who are both extreme runners and creative designers, it sells T-shirts woven from hemp and colored with seaweed that can eventually be thrown on the home compost heap or buried in the garden, decomposing in a few weeks.

Vollebak has experimented with materials such as ceramic particles and carbon fiber found in jet engines to deliver its line of high performance adventure clothing for the more extreme climate. Its investors include Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia and Sean Brecker, chief financial officer of Headspace Health.

Other industries are still building the future of this and that, but I don’t think anyone else is building the future of apparel, says co-founder and CEO Steve Tidball. We look at what is the least amount of energy you can use at the start of the process and at the end what is the least amount of energy needed to get rid of it.

The biggest challenge for seaweed-based clothing isn’t practicality, quality, or even feel; its cost.

Making the hemp and seaweed t-shirt costs about $110, says Tidball. Vollebak has deliberately sold to celebrities to help spread the word and there is this growing segment of consumers who will spend more on sustainable clothing. But it’s still too expensive for the mass market, he says. McCurdys isn’t so worried about the cost. Synthetic fibers are artificially cheap because they are a co-product of petroleum, which is abundant and used in everything from plastics to energy, she says. This advantage will dissipate as the world transitions to cleaner energy. And any new technology thinks solar panels, biodegradable cups, electric cars are expensive until they reach scale. The trick is to create that demand.

For McCurdy, that means making sustainable fashion desirable, not just ethical. That’s the goal of his unique pieces and that’s what Vollebak is trying to achieve by focusing on futuristic clothing.

Part of my vision would be something like the Tesla model in design, McCurdy says. Making people want the most enduring thing, even if it’s for the wrong reason.