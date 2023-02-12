Haryana Hospital dress code: funky hairstyle, makeup, long nails prohibited

The government of Haryana has decided to put in place a strict dress code for employees working in government health facilities in the state. The dress code must be adhered to 24 hours a day, including weekends, evenings and night shifts, and failure to adhere to the dress code will result in disciplinary action and absence for the day.

Haryana’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, speaking on the matter, said funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, make-up and long fingernails “by hospital staff will not be unacceptable ”

The minister explained that the dress code to which the staff will have to adhere is in the final phase and that it will be implemented for all hospital staff working in the clinical (medical and paramedical), cleanliness and sanitation, security, transport, technical areas. , kitchen, field departments.

Highlighting the importance of uniforms in government hospitals, Vij said, “When you go to a private hospital, not a single employee is seen without a uniform, whereas in a government hospital, it’s hard to tell the difference between a patient and an employee”,

A well-following dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee their professional image, but also presents an elegant image of an organization to the public,” he added.

The dress code requires men’s hair not to exceed collar length and be well groomed, while trainees, excluding the nursing cadre, must wear black trousers with a white shirt and name tag.

The dress code also prohibits jeans of any color, denim skirts and dresses, sweatshirts, tracksuits and shorts, t-shirts, stretch t-shirts, stretch pants, fitted pants, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through clothes. dresses or tops, crop tops, off the shoulder dresses, sneakers and slippers. Shoes should be black, clean, comfortable and without funky patterns.

According to reports, the decision was made to standardize the dresses worn by male and female employees at the hospital.

