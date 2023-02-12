Heron Preston talks about his first appearance at New York Fashion Week





Heron Preston has never presented during New York Fashion Week. This fact is a bit surprising considering the inspiration he draws from New York, where he currently resides. But everything changes at 6 p.m. tonight. Preston will premiere her eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection in New York City. “It got to a point where I started to miss this thing that happens with fashion shows, where you have a community that comes together to celebrate all the hard work that we put into these collections. I live in New York for the longest time now and there are so many of my friends and family who couldn’t come to our past fashion shows in Paris,” Preston told Complex. “I’m so thrilled to finally be able to show them. to invite and for them to see the full breadth of the collections I’m working on. And for some of those people it will be their first fashion show. I think it’s really exciting to give access to my brand to experience something again. “ Upcycling will be the focus of Preston’s latest presentation. Three days ago, Preston posted a video on social media teasing the show. shot by Justin Mariano, the clip showed Preston scavenging through trash around New York City. He reused some of the items in his 400 show invites. These practices also influenced clothing, a philosophy Preston coined “Less Environmentally Destructive” (LED). “There’s a bit of a denim story that has all this patchwork from seasons past, this whole story is kind of like pointing to this idea of ​​fixing your clothes to extend the lifespan,” says Preston. “I’m really excited about the texture of the chain mail you’ll see and the use of ready-made or found items in the city. I am happy and excited that this is an ongoing program of exploring new technologies and integrating them into the collections. Preston’s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation will also see the launch of a Ski and Snow collection, aqua trainers, men’s fur boots and the latest footwear as part of its ongoing partnership with Zellerfeld. The Zellerfeld project will be the only collaboration seen on the catwalk. “Right now, I’m just focusing on HP for now,” says Preston. “That’s not to say I’ll never do collaborations again, I work with so many amazing people, but for this collection it will be all about HP.” Ahead of tonight’s presentation, check out our full conversation with Preston about sustainability, what inspires him most in New York, the state of streetwear, and more, below.

