Men’s 4×400 Relay Covers Tiger Paw in Historic Fashion – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site





CLEMSON SC —The Tiger Paw Invitational came to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday afternoon. After a weekend filled with top-10 performances and outstanding personal improvements, the Clemson men’s 4×400 team set a school record to crown the prestigious competition. Tiger Paw marked the team’s final competition ahead of the ACC Championship Game to be held in Louisville, Ky. February 23-25. SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS The men’s 4×400 meter relay team of Wanya McCoy, Cameron Rose, Tarees Rhoden and Aman Thornton set a school record with a time of 3:04.28. It is the seventh best time in the country this season.

Wanya McCoy sprinted 20.60 over 200 meters to become second all-time in school history. That time would be the fifth-best in the country entering this weekend.

Brynne Sumner ran a 2:05.29 in the 800-meter race to move up to No. 8 in school history.

Cameron Rose ran a 20.85 meter sprint and moved up to 8th in school history.

Aman Thornton ran a 1:47.40 and Tarees Rhoden ran a 1:47.89 in the 800 meters. Rhoden’s personal best time improves his No. 3 spot in school history. BREAKDOWN EVENT BY EVENT ON SATURDAY Men’s Track 200 meter dash Wanya McCoy | 20.60 | 6th place Cameron Rose | 20.85 | 11th place

800 meter race Aman Thorton | 1:47.40 | 1st place Tares Rhoden | 1:47.89 | 4th place Gabriel Ludwick | 1:50.48 | 7th place Victor is | 1:50.56 | 8th place Corentin Serbource | 1:53.01 | 18th place Alocius Kipngetitch | 1:54.14 | 24th place Braden Blakley | 1:55.96 | 29th place Cole Myers | 1:55.41 | 28th place Cal Finley | 1:57.52 | 33rd place

3000 meter race Sawyer Dagan | 8:20.32 | 8th place Jackson Leech | 8:21.46 | 10th place

3000 meters (without seeding) Nathaniel Verska | 8:30.16 | 1st place Trey Sullivan | 8:32.69 | 3rd place Samuel Garringer | 8:46.35 | 6th place Kyle Lindon | 8:32.62 | 9th place Michael Fabian | 8:52.91 | 10th place Drew Alexander | 9:01.72 | 11th place

4 × 400 meter relay Clemson A | 3:04.28 | 4th place Clemson B | 3:13.97 | 15th place

Women’s track 200 meter dash Ockera Myrie | 23.89 | 32nd place Antoinette Van der Merwe 24.22 | 55th place Isabelle Kapoor | 29.05 | 96th place

800 meter race Brynne Sumner | 2:05.29 | 1st place Kayan Green | 2:08.40 | 8th place Madelyn Dinneen 2:15.33 | 22nd place Jessica McLean | 2:17.30 | 26th place Grace Hanratty | 2:17.96 | 29th place Ariana Daley | 2:19.18 | 31st place Meredith Finley | 2:20.43 | 34th place Nicole’s Pizza | 2:21.15 | 35th place

3000 meter race Madison Roush | 10:21.11 | 14th place Courtney Farishian | 10:00.42 | 8th place Makenzie Steele | 10:10.71 | 12th place Grace Wadas | 10:37.46 | 17th place

4 × 400 meter relay Clemson A | 3:37.06 | 13th place Clemson B | 3:43.30 | 19th place

male ground Triple jump ryan jean | 14.16m | 21st place

big jump Mason Corbin | 2.01m | 17th place

Women’s field Shot put Danielle Sloley | 16.04m | 7th place

big jump Nia Christie | 1.64m | 31st place Sophie de Coteau 1.64m | 31st place Jessica Johnson | 1.64m | 31st place

Triple jump Nia Christie | 11.77m | 26th place Kassandra Roemer | 11.54m | 28th place

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS Giano Roberts improved on his No. 4 time in school history in the 60-meter hurdles, setting his new best mark at 7.62 seconds that won the event.

Oneka Wilson broke her personal best to climb to 5th place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.14 seconds.

Antoinette Van der Merwe set a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles for the second consecutive week at 8.28 seconds.

Cal Finley set a personal best in the mile with his time of 4:16.76.

Grace Hanratty set a personal best over the mile with her time of 4:58.32.

KK Gadson (54.34) and Lashanna Graham (54.41) set personal bests in the 400 meters. BREAKDOWN EVENT BY EVENT ON FRIDAY Men’s Track 60 meter dash Wanya McCoy | 6.69(q) | 12th place Dashinelle Dyer | 6.71(q) | 13th place Micah Holmes | 7.05 | 54th place Alex Teufel | 7.58 | 58th place

60 meters hurdles Giano Roberts | 7.85 (Q) | 11th place jevon williams | 7.84(q) | 15th place jevon williams | 7.90 | 15th place Giano Roberts | 7.65 (Q) | 4th place Jano Roberts | 7.62 | 1st place

400 meter race Theron Bradford | 48.52 | 52nd place Daniel Kidd | 49.66 | 73rd place

One kilometer race Daniel Sullivan | 4:19.60 | 19th place Stanley Finley | 4:16.76 | 18th place Cole Myers | 4:24.18 | 21st place Jacob Serra | 4:28.28 | 22nd place

Women’s track 60 meter dash Kiara Grant | 7.62 (Q) | 3rd place Ockera Myrie | 7.46 | 28th place Mercy Ntia-Obong | 7.57 | 48th place

60 meters hurdles Oneka Wilson | 8.26 (Q) | 5th position Antoinette Van der Merwe | 8.28 (Q) | 11th place Isabelle Kapoor | 9.80 | 54th place Oneka Wilson | 8.14 (Q) | 5th position Antoinette Van der Merwe 8.31 | 12th place

400 meter race KK Gadson | 54.34 | 37th place Lashanna Graham | 54.41 | 39th place Kenya Thompson | 54.94 | 48th place Courtney Williams | 54.97 | 49th place Mackenzie Osher | 56.45 | 70th place Kori Carter | 59.40 | 78th place

One kilometer race Grace Hanratty | 4:58.32 | 6th place Meredith Finley | 5:02.85 | 13th place Nicole’s Pizza | 5:14.62 | 18th place

male ground Shot put Daniel Cope | 21.92m | 3rd place CadeJones | 13.88m | 19th place

long jump ryan jean | 6.85m | 29th place

Women’s field long jump Caroline Johnson | 6.06m | 17th place Kassandra Roemer | 5.83m | 36th place Isabelle Klett | 5.74m | 41st place Isabelle Kapoor | 4.96m | 60th place

Pole vault Riley Karpinski | 3.60m | 9th place Madeline Hayes | 3.45m | 16th place Liv Albee | 3.00m | 17th place

Shot put Riley’s Lair | 14.20m | 19th place

For all the latest information on the Clemson track and field program, visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter and Instagram.

