2023 Brit Awards Red Carpet Style Photos: What the Stars Wore





Her UK’s hottest nighttime hits Stars heat up the red carpet in London at the 2023 Brit Awards, just a week after the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Brits take place at the O2 arena in London on Saturday February 11, marking the first time the event has taken place on a Saturday evening. While those who live across the pond can watch the broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30 p.m. GMT, US viewers will have to tune in to the live stream via YouTube at 4 p.m. ET. Actor Mo Gilligan hosts the show, which has a star-studded cast of nominees. Harry Styles, Beyonce, Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Storm And Taylor Swift are among those awaiting UK statues this year. Unlike the Grammys, Styles, 29, and Beyoncé aren’t competing. Although Harry’s house won the Grammy for Album of the Year, beating Renaissance and a stunning audience, the two are in separate categories among the British because Styles is British. The England native is up for album of the year and artist of the year while the Break My Soul singer, 41, is competing for international song of the year and the international artist of the year. Styles walked the British red carpet in a black suit. The blazer, which had a peplum waist, was paired with wide leg trousers. However, it was the massive black flower on her choker necklace that stole the show. It also had a delicate gold cross pendant under the fashion-forward accessory. Black was a major color trend. Smith, 30, donned an eye-catching Harri inflatable suit, and Peter Kim completed the look in her black mini dress and matching long gloves. Meanwhile, stars like Salma Hayek Pinault And Ellie Goulding opted for structured black leather looks. Hayek, 56, went rocker in her strapless dress, fishnet tights and platform boots. Goulding, 36, meanwhile wore simple black pants and what appeared to be a leather chest plate with an open back. Other stars, however, stepped out on the Brits red carpet looking their best. Shania Twain shone brighter than the sun in a gorgeous yellow dress. Jessie J showed off her baby bump in a red crop top, maxi skirt and dramatic ruffled shawl while Jodie TurnerSmith sparkle in a metallic dress. Scroll down to see the stars’ looks on the 2023 Brit Awards red carpet:

