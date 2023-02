Sandy Liang Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection

If you posted a video of Sandy Liang’s fall show on TikTok, you can easily tag it flirtatious Or balletcore or maybe light academia. But Liang was offering aprons and prom dresses long before any of those terms became popular online. An anything-but-official outfitter of the downtown cool set, it finds new ways to balance naivety and youthfulness with dread, seduction, and a clientele that can drop up to $500 on a dress. All the arcs and keys worthy of a first recital belie Liang’s intense practicality. This season, many dresses were pre-styled with rosettes, sashes and, in a few cases, capelets. Liang’s intention was not to make the dresses sweeter but rather more utilitarian. I love the idea of ​​wearing a dress and doing everything in it, she said in her showroom during the model castings for the show. She calls washing your hands and using your dress skirt as a towel and playing basketball as two activities that can be done in a dress uniform with built-in accessories. You’re not precious about it, she said. This attitude is produced by the wearer, because at first glance these clothes are quite valuable. A brown taffeta dress with a bow on the sternum and a cape in the back suits Clara in THE Nutcracker. A pleated navy blue skirt could hardly be more mini and was styled with baby blue leggings and two gray knits. A pair of mini dresses with frilly hemlines were accompanied by prom queen-style sashes pinned with rosettes. These sweet and innocent outfits were enhanced by their proximity to puffer jackets covered in dozens of bows, balaclavas and lace-up pants elsewhere in the collection. (The real neutral was a slightly puffy double-breasted white coat with a subtle Peter Pan collar.) The jersey deals at the end were decidedly adult. A clingy ankle-length red dress was unabashedly sultry (not necessarily what you think of when you think of Liang’s work). The finale was a stunning cherry red dress with a flowing bow and a rosette in the middle of the neckline. It was compelling and modern, while still referencing the ball gowns of yesteryear. The twisted doll pattern was emphasized by Holes Doll Parts playing in the finale. Courtney Love singing I Wanna Be The Girl With The Most Cake was as crucial an accessory as the dozens of bows adorning the models’ hair. Eat your heart out, TikTok.

