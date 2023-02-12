Heron Preston Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Tonight, in a vacant lower Manhattan loft, one of the most anticipated parades of the week opened with one of the most mundane scenes you’ll see in the city: a man dressed in a orange safety vest painting a white line on the bare concrete. floor. Then came another, who scribbled a blue path, and finally a third, whose hue was orange to match the three men’s vests. Seconds later, the crowd erupted in applause. The artist is present, a vogue colleague joked. The artist in question was Heron Preston, who walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for the very first time yes, Really. Preston is based in the city and has found considerable inspiration in its wicked streets and colorful characters, but he hasn’t shown a collection here since working with the New York Department of Sanitation in 2016. tonight’s stage also marked her return to the podium. because before the pandemic, it was a homecoming in more ways than one. I looked to the streets as a sounding board to lead the collections, Preston said backstage, I’ve always said the face of fashion is all of us. This starting point explains the apparently unmethodical style and the hodgepodge range. There was a method to the madness, however. It’s fun to see someone make real clothes, said a fellow editor; another added cool kids dress like this real the cool kids you see at Ridgewood raves, or smoking cigarettes and sitting on stoops across SoHo and the Lower East Side. High-heeled sweatpants and crisp shirts with ties rubbed shoulders with utilitarian vests worn over hoodies and workout shorts accompanied by waffle-knit long johns. Chainmail briefs, mini skirts and bralettes were layered over catsuits, jeans and sweatshirts respectively, while sumptuous floor-length silk skirts and dresses were dressed in motorcycle jerseys, graphic jackets and mid-length down jackets. Lace-up tops and corsets peeked out from under scruffy faux fur jackets, and tweed pieces were paired with sweatpants and balaclavas. As chaotic as it may seem, the models looked like street characters. Preston is an observer and knows that many of the young people who consume his show through pictures and videos are styling their wardrobe pieces with that same approach everything is fine which, by the way, is the title he gave to this collection. Preston said he was looking at found objects. He created fence-inspired chain mail, placed carabiners as branded accents on his handbags and closures on his seam, and used level tools as heels on shoes and a classic blue construction tarp. like smart bridles where he placed eyelets (the tarp will prevent the fabric under the material from fraying over time). The invitation to the shows consisted of discarded objects that he had collected himself. A piece of industrial cardboard here, an empty bottle of liquid soap there. He knows that most physical invitations go straight to the trash and decided to make the process circular by using existing trash that will remain trash. (There’s no small irony in mailing these invitations, but Preston’s intent is clear and deserves a few props.) I wanted to create the experience that when you enter the space there is nothing, and when you leave there is something left, Preston said of the lines he and his team painted on the floor at the start of the show. Mission more than likely accomplished, surely spot some of the plays from tonight’s show on one of the celebs who sat in the front row soon enough.

