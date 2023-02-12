What are people wearing at the Phoenix Open? Everything to almost nothing





If the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament has a dress code, you certainly can’t tell by watching the fans. On Saturday, February 11, thousands of spectators gathered at TPC Scottsdale wearing their finest Halloween costumes, NFL team jerseys, brunch outfits and button-down shirts with fun prints to take part in the “Greatest Show on Grass”, as the tournament calls itself. There was also plenty of green clothing for the Green-Out all day “for every person who wears green, a donation will be made to the tournament’s new sustainable communities fund”, according to the Phoenix Open website. Exclusive:100 Must-Try Restaurants in Metro Phoenix A selection of outfits seen during the third round of the tournament on Saturday February 11 include: Ghostbusters in orange jumpsuits.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” double fisting beers on the 16th hole.

Minions “Despicable Me” in overalls.

A Philadelphia eagle.

Luigis wearing matching neon green hats and denim overalls. Bird’s Nest 2023 Ultimate Guide:Tickets, queues and all you need to know Does the Phoenix Open have a dress code? But really, do Does the WM Phoenix Open have a dress code? THE event FAQ page just encourage people to dress for the weather by bringing layered clothes, sunscreen, hats, binoculars and comfortable shoes. The next section, which details golf etiquette, deals with inappropriate and disruptive actions. Speaking of, the streaker who raced around the 16th hole and eluded police before going swimming in a water hazard in February. 10 was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and disobeying a lawful order of law enforcement. But apparently nothing was said about the Speedo-style bottoms and the obscene reference to a “19th hole” written across their shirtless backs. Just say. The stars are out:Rihanna, Dave Grohl, Paris Hilton and more celebrities in Phoenix for the 2023 Super Bowl Contact the reporter at[email protected]. Follow her on Twitter@kimirobinand Instagram@ReporterKiMi. Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

