Ashley Roberts leaves little to the imagination in daring sheer dress as celebs enjoy wild UK after parties





ASHLEY Roberts looked amazing as she and a host of celebrities walked out of the wild UK after-parties last night. The Heart Radio presenter, 41, changed into a sheer blue dress for the post-award celebrations. 16 Ashley was pictured leaving the Warner Records afterparty last night at NoMad in Covent Garden Credit: Getty 16 Myleene Klass and Ashley Roberts were pictured leaving the Universal Music after-party later that evening Credit: BackGrid 16 Leigh-Anne Pinnock wore a sensible pair of sandals as she left the party Credit: Click News & Media 16 Magician Dynamo as he left the glitzy party Credit: BackGrid She left little to the imagination as the form-fitting bodycon dress hugged her curves. The standout piece was paired with simple black strappy heels and minimal jewelry. Ashley’s voluminous blonde hair was styled effortlessly and kept her bounce all evening as she walked away from the party and into a taxi after a night of partying. Ashley was joined by a number of celebrity friends, including Smooth Radio star Myleene Klass, 44. Myleene opted for a bold animal print dress, which was also very sheer. She had plain black underwear under the dress, which worked with her as part of the outfit. The former Hear’ Say singer also opted for plain black heels with her outfit and styled her hair sleek and straight. Eurovision star Sam Ryder, comedian Keith Lemon and American singer Lizzo were also pictured leaving the various exclusive UK afterparties across London. Most read in Entertainment Lizzo wore a stunning cheetah print silk dress and was pictured holding hands with her new man as she left the infamous Warner Records afterparty. The About Damn Time singer, 34, is never afraid of a bold look, and she paired the statement dress with huge gold hoop earrings and a bright red lip. It came like… Sam Ryder, 33, also attended the same party and wore a very unique two-piece suit. The singer wore the white suit, embroidered with a sun, moon and stars, as well as a pearl necklace around his neck. And Keith Lemon, 43, injected some comedy into his outfit, donning a pink plaid suit and a T-shirt with a close-up of meme icon Nicolas Cage printed on it. The celebrations came after Harry Styles swept the board at the awards show last night, winning Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Act / RnB. There was a double hit for Wet Leg indieduo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers in the Group of the Year and Best New Artist categories. And fresh off of her Grammys success, Beyonce won International Artist of the Year as well as International Song of the Year for Break My Soul. Becky Hill also triumphed in the Best Dance Act category. 16 Lizzo stuns in an animal print dress Credit: BackGrid 16 Sam Ryder wore a trendy two-piece suit to Warner’s afterparty Credit: BackGrid 16 Keith Lemon donned a pink suit and hilarious t-shirt for the Universal afterparty Credit: Click News & Media 16 American star Ashnikko seemed to have had enough of her sky-high heels Credit: BackGrid 16 Becky Hill looked worse as she left an early morning afterparty Credit: James Curley 16 The star was in fits of laughter when he fell into his taxi Credit: James Curley 16 The star posed for the camera with a pal Credit: James Curley 16 Dafne Keen returns home Credit: BackGrid 16 Louise Redknapp looked pretty in pink Credit: BackGrid 16 Musician Tom Grennan as he left the party at swanky Nobu in London Credit: BackGrid 16 Maya Jama shone in a sparkly dress Credit: Getty 16

