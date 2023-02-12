Back to ways to win as Long Beach State takes victory at CSU Bakersfield





Next game: at UC Riverside 02/15/2023 | 7 p.m. ESPN+ 15 Feb. (Wednesday) / 7 p.m. To UC Riverside History BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Long Beach State went on the road and did it in classic fashion, slowing the Roadrunners at home with a solid defense and helping their effort with 80 percent free throws in a 79-69 victory at Icardo Center. Long Beach State (15-11, 9-5 Big West) dominated on the glass in a team effort as the beach saw the Traores, especially Lassina, limited by fouls on the night. The range outshot CSU Bakersfield 36-27, forced 16 turnovers and got off to a strong start keeping the Runners within 40% shooting in the first half. The Beach was balanced on the night, with seven players scoring eight or more points on the night, led by jadon jones who had a high of 18. Jones also shared the team’s rebounding lead with Aboubacar Traore And Amari Stroud who tied a career high with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. With the score 14-13 after the first few minutes, Long Beach State would put down defensively to open up a cushion that would hold for most of the contest. The Beach limited the Runners to just one field goal for nearly 10 full minutes of play, opening an 11-point lead over a TOO George delivery. Long Beach State would continue to push, opening an 18-point lead and heading into halftime leading 39-27. With Lassina Traore in the lineout once again, the range went inside early in the second half to help push the lead to 16 once more. CSU Bakersfield made one last effort, cutting the lead to three points at 63-60, but LBSU got a response from Tone hunter to push back the lead to two possessions. Baskets of Aboubacar Traore and Stround followed by two free throws from Aboubacar cut the lead to 10 points and the Beach continued their effort from the free throw line. On the night, the Beach shot 25 of 31 from the boards, including an 8-for-8 effort from Jones. Long Beach State will start early next week, heading to UC Riverside for a Wednesday night game before hosting Hawai’I on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.

