[ANALYSIS] Japan and its dress rehearsals in the Philippines

HADR or Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief is a term widely used in security cooperation between the Philippines and its allies.

This is the non-traditional military activity used by the United States to soften opposition to its presence here. This typically involves two weeks of conventional military exercises in the Philippines, mostly in areas facing potential flashpoints in the Taiwan Strait and disputed South China Sea.

Who would object to an exercise whose purpose is to test the interoperability of the response of the two allies to a natural or man-made disaster?

In the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, the Philippine government allowed militaries from different countries like Japan to deploy forces here for HADR even though they did not have a status of forces agreement or an agreement on visiting forces (VFA), like what Manila has with Washington.

The visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to Tokyo from February 8 to 12 highlighted Tokyo continues humanitarian and disaster relief activities here for its Self-Defense Forces (SDF). Japan will use the HADR as a vehicle to train and train temporarily with local armed forces in parts of the Philippines where Tokyo has a strong interest, such as in northern Luzon and the western corridor.

HADR is the perfect arrangement for bilateral military activities to avoid raising the alarm for other countries, such as China, South Korea and other countries that were victims of Japanese atrocities during the Second World War.

Japan wants to avoid controversy as it abandons its pacifist constitution and rearms itself to meet security challenges posed by China’s growing influence, an unpredictable and nuclear-armed North Korea and a hostile Russia.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida two months ago unveiled ambitious defense spending of $320 billion over the next five years to sharpen his katana, developing a long-range strike capability that could penetrate deep into potential enemies . Japan has converted its benign helicopter carrier into a strategic aircraft carrier by deploying F35 advanced fighters from Lockheed Marins.

The only thing holding back his military strength is his avowed use of his forces solely for self-defense.

lethal force

Japan has the third deadliest military force in the region, after the United States and China.

When Japan’s SDF trains and exercises under HADR, it will test its military’s interoperability with the Philippines in terms of mobility, logistics and communications.

There really is a thin line separating HADR activities from conventional warfare exercises. Doctrines, strategies, operational and tactical objectives could be similar.

In reality, HADR is a dress rehearsal for any eventuality. Conflicts, after all, could lead to an incalculable humanitarian crisis, worse than the consequences of a disaster.

The Philippines experienced this in 2017 when Islamist militants occupied the city of Marawi. The five-month conflict has long-lasting effects on the lives of ordinary Maranaos who have lost lives and livelihoods.

The holding of HADR activities between Japan and the Philippines appears as a prelude to a security and legal framework that will allow Japanese troops to train and exercise in the country. In short, the two countries could work towards a VFA similar to that of Manila. with the United States.

Low-level talks actually began under the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III. Last year, there were already strong indications of possible joint military exercises after Japan sent F15s in December for limited exercises with the Philippine Air Force. The Philippine military was also invited to a trilateral ground forces activity with the United States and Japan in Tokyo, while the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force participated in Exercise Sama Sama near the Philippine Sea. Western in 2019.

After 80 years, the Japanese army returns to the Philippines not as an invading force but as an ally. History holds enormous lessons even as an uncertain world requires alliances. Rappler.com

Veteran defense journalist who won the Pulitzer in 2018 for his Reuters reporting on the war on drugs in the Philippines, the author is a former Reuters reporter.