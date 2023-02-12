At New York Fashion Week, Proenza Schouler offers function, less fancy





New York (AFP) American fashion brand Proenza Schouler presented an understated and functional collection on Saturday, stripped of its conceptual past, as the brand celebrates its 20th anniversary at New York Fashion Week.

This year, designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said they broke away from their typical creative process. More often than not, “we’re wrapped up in a narrative or a theme or a mood,” Hernandez said after Saturday’s show. “This season…we started with portraits of the women in our lives who we admire and respect on a personal level, on a stylistic level.” Those women included American actress Chloe Sevigny, who opened the show on Saturday wearing a suit and a long leather skirt, a material used prominently in the collection. Long an avant-garde and conceptual brand, Proenza Schouler has evolved in recent years to build a more pragmatic wardrobe. This fall-winter 2023 collection seems to be the culmination of this trend. Models pose backstage at the Proenza Schouler show Fernanda Calfat / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP “We’re tired of all this fantasy, and like Instagram clothes,” Hernandez said. The collection, clothing with character but less bluster, includes several relatively classic trouser suits and numerous below-the-knee skirts, accented with high boots, often in leather. Yet Proenza hasn’t abandoned sophistication. Flowing dresses opened up in multicolored petals as models paraded down the catwalk. A bright yellow suit featured a wide collar that extended past the shoulder, while the flap of an asymmetrical dress fell along one arm. Proenza Schouler has evolved in recent years to build a more pragmatic wardrobe Fernanda Calfat / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP The creators show that they know how to lightly transform a silhouette with subtlety. The 20th anniversary collection opened “a new chapter for us,” McCollough said. “It’s like the start of something else. Something maybe more adult. We grew up in front of all of you. It’s time to grow up and be an adult.” He said Proenza’s new way of designing their clothes was engaging and liberating. “Sometimes the theme can be nice and you have a device to tap into. But it’s also liberating to completely get rid of it,” McCollough said. “And think about the individual clothes and the spirit of a woman.” AFP 2023

