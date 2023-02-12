Hina Khan’s vibrant maxi dress gets a “perfect spot” in our beach closet





Hina Khan doesn’t need a reason to get away on vacation. Its current location? Maldives. After announcing her arrival, Hina has now updated us with the first set of photos from her getaway. The actress looked stunning in a long dress. Can we call it his trademark? The sleeveless number featured a celebration of colors, a subtle plunging neckline, held up by halter straps. The hem of the outfit had ruffle detailing, which brought a bit of drama to her ensemble. Hina took the minimalist route with silver hoop earrings adorned with hearts and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Leaving her hair down, she wore a hat. And opted for minimal glamor with slightly blushed cheeks and matte magenta lips. Also read: Every day is a party when Hina Khan comes to perform in her chic black dress Hina Khan arrived in the Maldives looking chic in an all-white avatar. Her outfit consisted of a high-necked, short-sleeved top with subtle black prints and matching joggers. A pair of white sneakers and diamond studs complete her look. And we can’t miss her trendy hairstyle and minimal glamour. Hina Khan’s fashion ideas will inspire you to take your beach wardrobe even higher. She wore a red and white striped dress with one-shoulder detailing. Her printed number also had a cutout on the side to give it some drama. Her wide-framed white sunglasses and stylish layered chains sealed the chic look. Also read: Hina Khan ends and starts the year 2023 with a touch of bling Here are some more excerpts from Hina Khan’s beach fashion diaries. Her ultra-modern sassy red dress was adorned with ruched detailing throughout. The outfit had full sleeves and a square neckline, which added an instant boost to her look. From the accessories department, Hina opted for dangling earrings and a sleek chain, and completed her look with sunglasses. It’s definitely not a beach vacation if the photo submission doesn’t include photos of you in a colorful bikini or a sleek swimsuit. But, Hina Khan need not worry. She surely knows how to vacation in style. And we never get tired of her bright pink bikini which contrasts perfectly with the Maldivian background. How to enjoy the sun while remaining fashionable? Hina Khan has the answer. Read also : Hina Khan looks lovely in a chic printed dress and blazer Featured Video of the Day Kalki Koechlin on the must-have bags for every woman’s wardrobe

