New York Fashion Week Highlights So Far Including Prabal Gurung Paying Tribute to Nepal

As fashion weeks resume, New York’s is first to lead the shows.

From Singapore-born Nepalese American designer Prabal Gurung to New York-born Nigerian designer Taofeek Abijako and India’s Kanika Goyal, established names to young talents are paving the way for future trends on the catwalks.

Here are some of the highlights since New York Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday.

Prabal Gurung explores impermanence

A model at Prabal Gurung’s fall show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2023. AFP

Prabal Gurung was thinking deeply this season. He installed a mirrored square runway reflecting an opulent blue light display in the main branch of the New York Public Library for a Friday fashion week show, exploring the Buddhist concept of anichya, or impermanence.

In butterfly patterns, woolen jackets and hues of vermilion, saffron, burgundy and dusty pink, Gurung thought of his native Nepal, where he had not been since before the pandemic. He was motivated by a 10-day meditative retreat he recently experienced to silence everything.

In Nepal, we talk about it all the time, about what’s there and how long it can go, he told The Associated Press in a behind-the-scenes interview. And there’s actually an optimism to that, especially in these trying times.

The idea, in part, was to find hope in dark places, he said. There is light after darkness.

Her silhouettes were sharper and longer this time around. Its asymmetry challenged the idea of ​​harmony. It draped softly and provided sharp angles at the same time. There were flowing, flowing skirts, wool jackets, and shimmering golds and crystals.

In short, Gurung explained, New York Fashion Week was a magical and mysterious journey for him. An inner spiritual journey taken at night in Nepal.

Growing up with impermanence, Gurung said, he wanted to embrace the idea that nothing is fixed but constant change need not be feared. They have to be embraced, he said, and he has just the right clothes for the job.

Siriano channels Audrey Hepburn in a garden

Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection premieres Thursday during New York Fashion Week. AP Photo

Christian Siriano lined his New York Fashion Week show on Thursday with thousands of multicolored flowers and put Audrey Hepburn-like wide-brimmed hats on some of his models to cap off a big week.

First, there was the custom burgundy power suit he made Vice President Harris for Tuesday’s State of the Union. And we had the Grammys and fashion week, Siriano told The Associated Press in a behind-the-scenes interview.

Then there was her Alicia Silverstones update clueless yellow plaid skirt for her Rakuten Super Bowl ad that aired on Sunday. He even scored an appearance as a student in Cher Horowitz’s debate class.

Siriano and Silverstone have been longtime friends and she often sits in her front row. She was filming this time. Lindsay Lohan, along with her brother Dakota and one of her sisters walking the show, attended along with Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 show at Gotham Hall. Vision / AP

Siriano had another muse in mind for his latest collection: Hepburn. To be precise, Hepburn in a rose garden at midnight. It was inspired by a 1990s TV documentary series she made with Michael York, Gardens of the world with Audrey Hepburn.

The series allowed Hepburn to visit spectacular gardens in England, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, the United States and elsewhere.

Siriano graced the series with purple plaid Japanese-influenced hats and large 3D floral embellishments in looks of fuchsia, or as he described it, orchid purple. He incorporated roses into a swirling black-and-white print and offered sunny yellow in solid and color-block looks.

And there were young and feminine little black dresses, more matronly and spacious dresses and other looks, and a barely there evening dress in tight and delicate tulle.

Siriano took her flower assignment seriously, sending a model in one of her tall hats adorned with huge flowers, with other huge flowers on top of a matching fuchsia pantsuit.

Proenza Schouler debuts effortlessly cool

An outfit from the Proenza Schouler collection during New York Fashion Week on Friday. AP Photo

Known for notoriously dressing the It Girl, it came as no surprise when actress and fashion muse Chloe Sevigny opened Proenza Schouler’s show on Saturday to a room full of her celebrity peers.

The design duo behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, took fashion show attendees on a showcase of their reality and the spirit of the everyday woman at the Chelsea Factory.

With their label named after their mother’s maiden name, the two designers honored the women in their lives, new and old, with their latest collection. It was the growth of the sophisticated intellectual woman’s wardrobe they’ve been designing for more than 20 years, they said.

It was totally reflective of the women in our lives, McCollough said after the show. This was the first season where we made the mood board just from portraits of the women in our lives.

The models could have easily walked off the runway and hit the streets of New York with their effortlessly cool looks. Hernandez said he wanted to take a break from the Instagram clothes or flashy clothes often seen on social media.

Models took to the runway in scantily made-up looks behind a transparent film backdrop as lyrics by author Ottessa Moshfegh were narrated by Sevigny over the speakers with Arca’s musical score.

The layout of the show gave attendees an intimate look at the details of the garments, such as the glittering thigh-high boots and the pops of color that popped from the cutouts around the models’ legs, giving them freedom of movement. Models snaked around the runway in carefully constructed blazers that cinched at the waist with bolo tie-like belts, knit sweaters paired with leather skirts and PVC pants, to velvet dresses dyed with ice.

TikTok stars, fashion influencers and even Ella Emhoff, the daughter-in-law of US Vice President Kamala Harris, were in attendance. Sienna Miller, Meghann Fahy The White Lotus celebrity and Natasha Lyonne stopped backstage to congratulate the designers after the show.

Sergio Hudson delivers a colorful celebration of the 90s

The Sergio Hudson collection is presented on Saturday during New York Fashion Week. AP Photo

Sergio Hudson created a nostalgic scene with shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints straight out of the early 90s with his latest collection on Saturday.

Hudson, who has dressed Beyonce and Michelle Obama, took inspiration from artist Jason Naylors for New York Fashion Week in an eclectic celebration of energy.

Models walked in a graffiti print by Naylor with voluminous hairstyles by Fran Drescher in a multicolored mini-suit to pounding beats.

Hudson told The Associated Press that Naylor added his vision to Hudson’s brand iconography and the two merged their styles in spray-painted graffiti lettering on white t-shirts, incorporated into the fabric of the collection and sequined patterns. Besides Naylors’ striking use of color for his art, Hudson also said the artist’s murals held deeper meaning for him.

During a tough time for his business while living in Los Angeles, Hudson said, he came across a mural by Naylor.

He did this great inspirational painting across the street, Hudson said. When I saw it, it just touched me emotionally. I always said that if I ever had the chance, I was going to do a collection inspired by him.

While mixing Naylor’s colors and fun lettering to his show, Hudson paid tribute to another artist. After the Met Gala unveiled its theme honoring the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, Hudson said he too wanted to add his own take on Lagerfeld’s infamous ’90s Chanel brand by adding a playful adaptation to her looks.

Hudson even brought her youthful flair with her red carpet looks as models adorned in figure-hugging dresses with glittery cutouts walked the runway.

Celebrities in attendance included View co-host Sunny Hostin, journalist Joy Reid and model and Baby Phat brand founder Kimora Lee Simmons, who supported her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons on the catwalk.

