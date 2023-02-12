Tips for Accessorizing Fashion Rings for Men – Guardian Life – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Look at February 12, 2023 | 1:30 p.m. The whole sphere of men’s fashion is being redefined and the accessory department is not left out. Accessorizing for men is generally clean and simple with a strong sense of masculinity. While some cultures are no stranger to men with heavy accessories and embellishments, accessories are taking center stage in the 21st century…

The whole sphere of men's fashion is being redefined and the accessory department is not left out. Accessorizing for men is generally clean and simple with a strong sense of masculinity. While some cultures are no stranger to men with heavy accessories and embellishments, accessories hold a prominent place in 21st century menswear.

Gone are the days when men’s accessories were limited to a watch and a pair of cufflinks. Sure, they’re powerful accessories, but men’s jewelry is so much more than those two.

As menswear becomes more inclusive, versatile and intentional, let’s talk about rings. Worn by Egyptian pharaohs and traditional African rulers in general, Vikings and medieval knights, these statement pieces have been adored for centuries.

For a new bee in the menswear space, rings are the perfect fit. They aren’t intimidating, super easy to style, and can be as understated or loud as you want them to be. And the best part is that they can be easily paired with your favorite watch, bracelet or even cufflinks.

Opt for comfort: Finding comfort in little or more is important. Whatever path you have chosen, be comfortable with it. As for the fit of your rings, they should be loose enough to easily wrap around your finger, but tight enough that they won’t slip every time you wash your hands – it’s all about balance .

Balance is key: This is important especially if you opt for more than one ring. The best thing to do is to have both hands balanced, but not necessarily symmetrical. If you choose to wear an oversized ring on your left index finger, it will look more harmonious if you balance that with a few simpler rings on your right hand instead of opting for another oversized design.

Wear it with confidence: Whether it’s your first time wearing rings or you’ve had them for years, trust is key. It’s the biggest style secret known to man. It all comes down to trust. So, play with your rings until you find a way to style them that suits you and gives you confidence.

So don’t be afraid to think outside the box and explore the endless possibilities that men’s jewelry has to offer.