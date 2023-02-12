Phillip Lim’s Fashion Week Surprise





Image courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim. Phillip Lim didn’t know what to expect during his New York Fashion Week presentation. It was a precarious position for any artist, but unheard of for the artist who has run her eponymous fashion label for nearly two decades. While he’s forgone traditional presentations for the past few years, this season — the first official day of NYFW — Lim has taken a full left turn: in a white cube on a blind leap of faith. This Friday, Lim debuted, “A New York Vibration,” a 2-day hybrid fashion and art experience with an air of tech intervention done by the photographer. Jiro Konami. Unlike typical collaborations in which the two artists harmonize their voices, the designer gave complete creative reign to Konami for the exhibition, turning to the Tokyo-born image maker to interpret 3.1 Phillip’s Fall/Winter 2023 line. Lim, what its designers describe as “an homage to the unexpected blends of New York life” – in any way Konami deems appropriate. “A New York vibe.” Image courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim. Like Lim, who is of Chinese descent and born in Thailand, New York is Konami’s second home, having immigrated to the city after studying analog cinema at Tokyo Polytechnic University. Through experimentation with portraiture, the photographer has perfected an improvisational style in which he “becomes the camera” to capture emotionally organic images despite their hyper-realized aesthetic. “I try not to focus too much on devices and cameras,” he explains. “With the increasing democratization of photography, I think photographers can create great images with something as small as a smartphone, which feels very contemporary to me. I work with many different cameras and the type of camera that I use doesn’t matter to me. Bridging elements of human intimacy, the spirit of New York and today’s zeitgeist, the exhibition’s curation blends new work by the photographer featuring Lim’s seasonal collection and never-before-seen images. Konani’s archives which he says reflect his daily life in the city where he “experiments how the ordinary can be made abstract through my personal lens”. Spanning framed prints and digital projections, the mixed-media exhibition is a colorful extension of Konami’s abiding curiosity for landscape. “Even after years here, there are so many questions about New York that remain unanswered,” he adds. “My dialogue with the city continues. To take a photo is to discover your unique desire and transform it into objectification. It creates its own point of view and I believe you can open up the universe by cultivating perspective. Staged in an unsuspecting downtown gallery on Chrystie Street, a high-res condo by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen towered above “A New York Vibration,” while Sara D. Roosevelt Park, l he elongated public space that attracts as much activity from teen b-ballers as older tai-chi-chuan practitioners – faced it head-on. Its intersections between cultural spheres like these, Lim says, not only inspired the Fall/Winter 2023 collection in the first place, but are what continues to excite him as he enters his next 20 years. “It feels a bit like the early days,” says the designer. “Before all the big parades. There is a disturbance. It’s scary, but it’s exciting. And that’s the kind of feeling you need to stay creative. ”

