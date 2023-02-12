The QVC Fashion 360 event is back for spring

Content created in partnership with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this item and for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While we may still be waiting for winter to end, spring has officially arrived at QVC. It’s time to start building your spring 2023 wardrobe so your wardrobe is ready for when the seasons start to change. New tops, bottoms, dresses, bags, shoes, we want it all!

That’s why we were so excited to reveal the return of QVC 360 Mode. The long-awaited fashion event is back for spring 2023! It is an elevated shopping destination in the form of an immersive experience. It’s your one-stop-shop for all things spring. No need to open a million tabs from a million different sites, especially if you don’t even know what kind of outfit you want to wear in the first place. QVC has you covered!

For each new season, QVC presents a fresh set of lifestyle themes and stories, meticulously curating and highlighting key trends, style tips and brands to watch. From concept to checkout, Fashion 360 will help you discover and put together what will become your new must-have outfits and pieces. And, of course, there will be amazing savings and sale prices on thousands of items!

With curated catalogs like The IT List and Spring Trend Report to name a few 360 mode is essentially your own personal, freestyle concierge. It’s a fast and efficient way to not only learn new trends and tricks, but also to master them immediately. You’ll see what QVC’s designers, brands and style creators are talking to you and your sense of style!

360 mode has so much to cover, but if you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t worry for a second. In addition to the different lists, you can always filter the items. You can even filter by things like style items, special features, and closure styles in addition to more common filters like size and color.

Another huge benefit is Easy Pay*. During this event, you can pay in installments if you prefer not to pay everything upfront. Here is the breakdown:

4 easy payments on all fashion, shoes and bags

5 easy payments on all leather sandals and bags

5 Easy Payouts on Everything Isaac Mizrahi Live! MC and logo By Lori Goldstein

Ready to start? Well, send off with three items that we think belong in everyone’s QVC basket. Shop below!

Earth Origins Laney Leather Slingback Sandals

It’s finally time to put those socks away and move on to sandals! These slingback slip-on shoes have a cushioned memory foam footbed, great arch support and a chic look. They come in such beautiful colors too. Choose these flip flops over basic flip flops anytime!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite V-Neck Tunic

We all know that Barefoot Dreams makes the softest, coziest blankets ever, but unfortunately blankets usually stay on the couch or bed. However, this brand’s V-neck tunic can be worn all day, inside and outside the house. New favorite room alert!

Straight cut cropped jeans Belle by Kim Gravel Primabelle

Spring fashion means cropping things left and right, from our tops to our pants. These cropped jeans are a must-have for 2023, not only because of their trendy, subtly flared hems, but also because they’re incredibly comfortable. No buttons or zippers to be found. Just put them on!

