Kimora Lee Simmons encourages her daughter to Sergio Hudson





NEW YORK Sergio Hudson’s track had viewers doing a double take. Veteran model, businesswoman and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons took photos with her phone and cheered on her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons from the front row as her lookalike model offspring walked down the catwalk at the Fashion Show on Saturday Hudson’s Week in New York. Aoki, 20, walked the runway twice at Spring Studios in Manhattan, wearing a black, shoulder-length miniskirt suit with a purple belt and matching trim, along with zip pockets, tights and sky-high heels. Her second look, which she modeled as “Her” by Megan Thee Stallion, was a charcoal denim ensemble with a long sleeve top and shorts, paired with a black belt and black patent platform heels. What to know about New York Fashion Week 2023:See schedule, creators, dates, more The Baby Phat designer, 47, beamed with a big smile as she watched her daughter walk down the catwalk. She donned a yellow animal-print off-the-shoulder mini-dress, pairing it with tights and black knee-high boots for the occasion. Joy Reid, Sunny Hostin and Tiffany D. Cross were other front row stars. Nestled near the camera flashes was “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks. Fine from “The Nanny”, Hilary Banks from Karyn Parsons Rockwell from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Barbie. “I wanted people to feel good seeing it,” Hudson told USA TODAY of the collection in a pre-show chat. “I feel like people are so scared of where we’re going with the economy and all that and I’m just like, can I just give somebody something that they can be happy about?” There was also a full family affair the night before the PrabalGurung show on Friday, as Kimora Lee Simmons sat with Aoki and her 23-year-old daughter Ming, who she shares with ex Russell Simmons. Before hitting the runways and modeling in campaigns as professionals, both girls modeled for Baby Phat as kids. Launch of NYFW:Lindsay Lohan and Quinta Brunson take the front row of Christian Siriano’s pink show Back to NYFW:Alexander Wang Lovingly Leads Post-Sex Assault Scandal at NYC’s First Fashion Show Aoki has been vocal on ICT Tac about her experiences as a model and as the daughter of two very famous parents. Ahead of New York Fashion Week, she took to the app to share tips on what to bring to a modeling job and showcase her must-have modeling gear. The “Nepo babies” in Hollywood:What Famous Families Are Saying About Industry Fairness

