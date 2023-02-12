Disha Patani’s Poster Girl Mini Dress Is The Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Glam Outfit





Thank you dresses, thank you for making the dates happen. As we’re all in the Valentine’s Day mood, fashion seems like a necessary influence that’s hard to ignore. Fallen for a long time under the spell of little black dresses, white mini dresses have also imposed a chic sartorial status. If no new trends have changed your outlook for 2023, here’s a dress for your rut. Color it and wear it risque like Disha Patani. Her love affair with cute, ultra-mini and sexy dresses is nothing new but still hot, we can never disagree. Looks like love this week is wrapped in a dress. Keep him close as long as you can. It would make the perfect charmer when you look seductive and cute. Fall for the “Lynette” dress from Poster Girl. The 30-year-old was styled by Aastha Sharma over the weekend and we’re still not over that look. A dress that can draw tons of compliments, the Bollywood actress Rs. 29,200.58 (approx.) The brand’s entire AW22 collection is semi-transparent. Disha Patani looks like a bombshell in a cut out dress Designed in London, the short number is lined and with thick straps (just adjustable). If you are someone who appreciates a mesh fabric like this, this is just the one for you. The Malang actress’ plunging neckline dress had a ruffled hem, a lace-embroidered bodice, a midriff cutout placed like a cowl, and an embellished heart. Is it too early to know that you are going to be fabulous? Definitely not. So give no second preference to accessories such as Isharya’s studded drop earrings and gold rings from Misho Designs. A pair of black criss-cross and tie-up stilettos from Christian Louboutin is definitely a hit. Perfectly displayed to teach a lesson in how heels can always best shape the outcome of a look. Disha Patani’s makeup done by Séverine Perina included highlighter, mascara, eye shadow and glossy pink lipstick. The Bollywood actress’ wavy hairstyle, styled by Zoe Quiny, was a fabulous watch.

