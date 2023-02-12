Cheap, cool and eco-friendly: how occasion became the main attraction of British fashion | Fashion

IWhile apparel swaps have traditionally been about bobbly sweaters and past denim, the format has certainly been upped in the past week. The Absolut Swap Shop has opened in London with rooms full of pre-loved and unsold clothes (clothes that never sold in the first place) chosen by sustainability influencer Venetia La Manna, the campaigner for body positivity Nyome Nicholas-Williams and Harry Lambert, the celebrity stylist who works with Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Between them, they have nearly a million subscribers on Instagram. The sold-out event gave shoppers the chance to swap anything from their wardrobe for second-hand clothes.

Lambert says the event appealed to him because he recently changed the way he thinks about fashion. When I was younger I would buy stuff and wear it a few times and throw it away, he says. Now he says he’s trying to put himself on a more sustainable path and he hopes the Swap Shop will encourage others to do the same.

A retail space in Brent Cross Shopping Center that once housed a Topshop has also just opened as Charity.Super.Mkt, a large second-hand clothing store orchestrated by the former Red or Dead designer Wayne Hemingway and Maria Chenoweth, Managing Director of Traid. Many mid-market companies such as Cos, Joules and Toast have started reselling second-hand clothing online alongside their new season collection or organizing their own clothing swaps over the past year. the island of love, a reality show once sponsored by fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, is now sponsored by eBay for the second ongoing series, and Depop (which lets people buy and sell vintage clothes online) has had stars like Olivia Rodrigo who sell their clothes on the app. Children’s clothing is now the fastest growing second-hand sector.

These are all examples of how pre-loved fashion has moved from the margins of society to become mainstream. It’s in major malls as well as vintage boutiques, bought and sold by parents, influencers and celebrities.

These developments correspond to consumer behavior. According to GlobalData, the UK clothing resale market grew by 149% between 2016 and 2022. It is expected to grow by 67.5% between 2022 and 2026. There are also signs that the popularity of fast fashion is in decline. Controversial discount clothing brand Shein was the most searched fashion brand on google in 2022, but a recent report disclosed sales had declined in the United States for five consecutive months beginning in June last year. Charity shops, meanwhile, saw an 11% increase in sales in the three months to the end of September, with Oxfam’s sales up 40% ahead of Christmas.

The second-hand clothing boom has been largely driven by Gen Z. A research project by Boston Consulting Group and resale site Vestiaire in 2022 found that this consumer demographic was most likely to buy (31% ) and sell (44%) second-hand items, with millennials just behind. Depop reports that 90% of active users are under 26 and the vintage hashtag has 28.7 billion views on Gen Z’s favorite app, TikTok.

Venetia La Manna, Harry Lambert and Nyome Nicholas-Williams, with nearly a million Instagram followers between them, chose the pre-loved and unsold clothes for the Absolut Swap Shop. Photo: Absolute

Alex Goat, managing director of youth culture consultancy Livity, says the motivation behind the change is partly environmental. Secondhand wearing is a demonstrable statement of your intent and a rejection of one of the dirtiest industries on the planet, she says. Many young people are looking for a way to stand out and express their personality. Fashion has always been a way to do this.

Anne-Marie Curtis was editor-in-chief of She until 2019 and launched Calendar, a sustainable fashion magazine in 2021. She says her recent experiences buying pre-loveds were inspired by her daughter in her twenties and she’s not alone. I think a lot of us have learned from this generation, whether it’s your offspring or someone in an office, she says.

The huge increase in the market for children’s clothing shows another way in which older generations are getting into the occasion. It is the fastest growing resale category, expected to grow 493% over the next decade, according to the 2021 Reuse Report from e-commerce company Mercari and GlobalData. EBay reported a 76% increase in used children’s clothing sales in 2020.

If buying used items is part of this story, selling is the flip side. Consumers are now selling what they no longer want to wear by making money and participating in the circular economy. Goat says that’s part of the appeal for Gen Z: the second-hand market is a legitimate way for young people to earn money on their own terms.

There has also been a redefinition of the high end of the fashion market. Retailers ranging from Selfridges to Net-A-Porter have ventured into resale and matchesfashion.com have twice teamed up with Reluxe, a site selling pre-loved designer items, founded by stylist Clare Richardson in 2022. They report that through the collaborations, 90% of the range has sold in a few hours.

skip newsletter promotion Sign up for fashion statement Style, with substance: what’s really in style this week, a roundup of the best fashion journalism and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Wayne Hemingway and Maria Chenoweth have opened Charity Super.Mkt in Brent Cross shopping center in north London in a former Topshop. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Observer

Megan Reynolds, director of fashion and marketing at Matches, says she sees the success of the collaboration as a sign that consumer priorities are shifting. Our customers are sure of what they want in their wardrobes. On time [that] replaces the current season, so the possibility of giving the escapee another chance is exciting for us.

Curtis confirms it. Even among fashion editors, she says, pre-loved pieces are becoming the norm: I don’t know anyone in the industry who buys a lot [new] more stuff. Resale is now part of the vocabulary of the luxury consumer. Luca Solca, senior global luxury goods research analyst at Bernstein, says players like Vestiaire and The RealReal [help] the creation of a trustworthy second-hand market.

And, says Goat, consumers of all ages are realizing that Gen Z is onto something: second-hand shopping provides solutions to several important issues: style, cost and durability.