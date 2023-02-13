A dream dress, sixty thousand years of dreams





The inaugural NGV 2022 Indigenous Fashion Commission is a scintillating affair. PHOTO: Model Charlee Fraser wears NGV's 2022 Aboriginal Fashion Commission dress with MAARA Collective's Julie Shaw. Supplied, National Gallery of Victoria. In a strip of gold duchess satin, she slipped into the line of glamourzons and "McQueen queens" posing against the media wall at the NGV gala. Amid the noise and rowdiness of high-profile camp antics and jostled photographers at the gala, statuesque Awabakal model Charlee Frazer was hardly a highlight of Melbourne's cutting-edge social event in December 2022. But away from the clamor, the beauty and essentials of Charlee's extraordinary dress could be properly seen. Above her burnished satin sash, the bodice of the dress was lovely but odd for glamorous tailoring, an intricately woven, corset-like carapace patterned with hand-dyed pandanus in muted earth colors and of dawn, ending in a sheaf of fibrous leaves arching from Dcolletto's shoulder. After the gala, the golden dress joined the National Gallery of VictoriaNGV's permanent collection as its first NGV 2022 Indigenous Fashion Commission funded by passionate fashion patron and NGV Board and Foundation member Krystyna Campbell-Pretty AM.

The designer of the dress, Yuwaalaraay woman Julie Shaw, is renowned for her multi-award winning luxury clothing brand MAARA Collective. "My vision was for this couture-style dress to be inherently Australian," she says, "and to contain the influences and craftsmanship of Indigenous artists…I see the weavers as tailors and Country as their workshop ." Collaboration is in Julie's DNA and in every point of a MAARA design, so the likely genesis of her commission quickly became apparent. In June last year, she traveled to Ramingining, a small community in northeast Arnham Land where she met Yolu master weavers Evonne Munuyngu, Lisa Gurrulpa, Serena Gubuyani, Mary Dhapalany and Margaret Malibirr from Bula'bula Arts, a collective promoting Yolgnu culture. stories. Together they dyed fibrous pandanus and wove the dress's remarkable bodice using techniques evolved over tens of thousands of years and steeped in their unique history. Julie's order was a rare break from the more usual practices of craftswomen making conical mats, dilly bags (known as conduct) and string bags (called foal). Now that the enchanting 2022 NGV Indigenous Fashion Commission is safely tucked away in the gallery's fashion and textiles collection, speculation is rife around the next one, to be announced later this year. "NGV is honored to introduce the Aboriginal Fashion Commission and to strengthen our representation of Aboriginal designers in the NGV collection," commented Director, Tony Ellwood. "This exceptional dress by Julie Shaw and the weavers of Bula'bula Arts is awe-inspiring and embodies a beautiful intersection between high fashion and cultural craft."



