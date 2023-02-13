No. 9 men’s lacrosse passes Stony Brook, 11-7





The Knights of Rutgers took on regional rival Sea Wolves of Stony Brook on a balmy Saturday afternoon in February at Shi Stadium in Piscataway. It was a chaotic day in the landscape of men’s college lacrosse. Loyola handed No. 1 Maryland its first loss since 2021, Hopkins edged out No. 3 Georgetown, Jacksonville beat No. 8 Duke and Vermont edged out No. 14 Boston. February varsity lacrosse is equivalent to November varsity basketball. Teams try to figure out rotations, games are filled with turnovers and errant passes, and media polls are constantly shifting as contenders emerge and contenders eclipse. The Knights and Sea Wolves played a thriller last year at Stony Brook, with Rutgers winning by one goal. It was no surprise that Saturday’s game was close and fiercely contested. These are two teams that clearly don’t like each other, as evidenced by Saturday’s physical play and chippines. 1st trimester Stony Brook’s Matt Anderson kicked off the scoring two minutes into the game. Four minutes later, after a sloppy and turnover-prone play by both teams, forward Ross Scott would find the back of the net for the Knights to tie the game, 1-1. Maryland transfer Dylan Pallonetti would put the Sea Wolves up, 2-1, at 5:28. Rutgers would respond as David Sprock scored his first goal since 2021. Sprock missed all of 2022 through injury and it was a good time to see the explosive midfielder return to action. 2nd trimester Jack Aimone and Dante Kulas scored 30 seconds apart in the 10th minute to extend the Knights’ lead to 4-2. The Sea Wolves responded as Anderson scored his second goal. Rutgers counter-hit as Aimone and Scott both picked up their 2nd of the game, to push the Knights to 6-3. In classic Rutgers fashion, the Knights added a goal with four ticks remaining in the quarter on a beautiful fake and fed Scott to Sprock. The teams would head to the locker room with Rutgers up 7-3. The Knights led the first half on shots, 19-4, but Sea Wolves goalie Jamison MacLachlan was a human forcefield, making one save after another to keep Stony Brook close. 3rd trimester Both teams settled in defensively with an almost scoreless opening eight minutes. Brian Cameron scored his first goal of the game at 7:17 and Shane Knobloch added a goal at 5:39 to put the Knights up 9-3. What seemed like a comfortable lead, however, was not. The Sea Wolves would counter with two goals to close the gap 9-5 in favor of Rutgers. 4th trimester Cameron would score his 2nd goal at 13:40 but Stony Brook responded once again, adding goals from Pallonetti on a man-made situation, and Anderson’s hat-trick at 7:15 to close the gap at 10-7 in favor of Rutgers. The Knights smartly started playing from range in an attempt to slow down Stony Brooks’ momentum. With 1:52 remaining, Cameron would score the hat trick and effectively put the match away. Final mark: RU 11 SBU 7. Quotable We knew Stony Brook would be a tough game. Last year, they played us to the end. And that’s what we got. It was nice to be able to put a few in the back of the net myself, but overall it’s just good as a team to get the win. Jack Aimone, junior midfielder (courtesy Rutgers Athletics) Notable Hello Neuman. Jonathan Dugenio won his first two clashes, but then left the match and removed his helmet for the remainder of the match. Yale transfer Joe Neuman stepped in and won 13 of 19 faceoffs and got 6 ground balls.

Rutgers had 34 shots on goal against Stony Brooks 14, but Stony Brook goaltender MacLachlin made 23 saves, some of them of spectacular variety.

SBU had 21 turnovers, RU 12

Long-stick All-American midfielder Ethan Rall didn’t play (undisclosed) but rookie Ryan Splaine stepped in, counting a caused turnover and recovering four ground balls.

Colgate transfer Ryan Decker had two turnovers and Brad Apgar had three. Following Another difficult match on Saturday February 18 at West Point to face the Black Knights of Army. The game will air on ESPN+ at noon.

