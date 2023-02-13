Maui fashion brand Pulelehua flourishes in a new brick-and-mortar store in the Maui Mall: Maui Now

Gemma Alvior. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

When Gemma Alvior made her first lehua flower design in 2016, she had no idea her work would thrive during the pandemic and become a nationally recognized fashion line Pulelehua Maui. Now, the Maui designer is opening her flagship brick-and-mortar boutique in Kahului.

It’s a very big step, Alvior said on Saturday at the grand opening. It has been in the works for so long and in my head for many years. . . . During the pandemic, the community support was really there. (Pulelehua) has just bloomed.

The Pulelehua Shop opened Saturday at Maui Mall Village with food, live music, hula and plenty of shopping. Grand Opening Celebration discounts continue today.

The Kahului location is Maui’s first designer brick-and-mortar location after years of pop-up events. Last year, Pulelehua was Mauis’ first brand to be invited to New York Fashion Week.

Customers Jennifer Brittin from Wailuku and Maribelle Dumlao from Kahului said they already have Pulelehua tops and dresses. They showed up Saturday noon to get more clothes.

I love that she’s a local designer and has really good taste,” Brittin said, adding that she enjoys patterns, colors and prints.

Dumlao said it was exciting that Alvior was the first designer from Maui to be invited to New York Fashion Week.

A steady stream of customers, many wearing signature Alvior prints, filled the 1,400-square-foot space on Saturday. Alviors models were present. Clothing for men, women and children, as well as accessories, decorated the boutique, which has fitting rooms.

Alvior emphasized that the new local store is a family affair.

His daughters, Faith and Karizma, took care of the register. Alviors’ husband Michael cleaned and set up the shop leading up to the opening. Faiths swimwear line, Kulunakinis, was also on display.

When Alvior started designing Pulelehua years ago, she envisioned a brand with authentic local designs that anyone could wear.

Sizes range from extra small to 5X. New models are updated every five or six months. In addition, it manufactures 60 pieces per color.

The Maui designer said the new boutique has been in the works for years and she’s thrilled that people from Hawaii, the mainland and even Japan can come to the Pulelehua boutique.

I’m happy, she said. It’s exciting to have a store where everyone can come and finally meet me in person.

Alvior had a special mahalo for the Maui community.

Maui has always supported me from the very beginning, she said. His overwhelming support from the Maui community is surreal. They are there; they constantly encourage me; they always wear my clothes. It’s so cool.

Pulelehua Store at Maui Mall Village next to the theaters will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. This week, the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Beginning February 20, normal store hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.