Big oils are back in fashion

Over the past two weeks, the oil majors have posted a string of record profits for 2022. That was no surprise after an even longer string of record quarterly revenue reports as oil and gas prices rose. soared for much of the year. What came as a surprise was an apparent change in investor sentiment towards their industry.

Energy industry veterinarian and market analyst David Blackmon noted last week in a podcast that US oil companies have consistently outperformed their European counterparts thanks to their greater focus on their core business. Meanwhile, their European counterparts have struggled to meet some shareholders’ expectations of a transition in line with the major government transition to low-carbon energy.

Admittedly, the pressure from governments and militant groups is much stronger on European oil companies than on American ones, but when it comes to stock prices, it is generally pragmatism that guides investors.

It is this pragmatism that has led to the divergence between the valuations of the American and European oil majors, according to Bloomberg. It is this pragmatism that now rewards major European oil companies with higher market capitalisations, after their 2022 record. And this pragmatism was invoked when the Europeans changed their minds about their transition plans.

Europe’s three biggest oil and gas companies – BP, Shell and TotalEnergies – have all announced plans that involve some sort of return to their core business and a relaxation of their transition plans. The movement is subtle, it’s far from a half-turn, but it’s clear enough.

PB said it would continue to work to reduce its carbon footprint by cutting oil and gas production, but it revised its target for such production cuts to as much as 25%. Its initial target was a 40% reduction in production compared to 2019 by 2030.

The shell is planning to leave its renewable energy investments where they are and to spend more to develop gas operations. “Our philosophy has been a real pivot towards investing in the energy transition,” said new CEO Wael Sawan. “But we will ensure that these investments go into areas where we can see a line of sight to attractive returns so that we can reward our shareholders.”

TotalEnergy, meanwhile, will be focus on liquefied natural gas after an exceptional year for this commodity in the midst of the European energy crisis which began in the fall of 2021 but flourished in 2022. CEO Patrick Pouyanne called LNG a pillar of the future growth of TotalEnergies.

Given the efforts made in recent years by these companies to make themselves more attractive to investors by demonstrating their desire to go beyond fossil fuels, such a development may seem strange at first glance. But the stock market performance of the three tells a different story.

This is the story of investors buying a company not because of its transition plans, but because of its shareholder return plans. It is the story of a reality check that replaces the shareholder resolutions used by environmental activists with the means to build large stakes in big oil companies as a tool to pressure those companies to ‘they are essentially abandoning the activities that made them important.

Stock prices tell the story: Shares of BP, Shell and TotalEnergies all rose after reporting on their 2022 performance and future plans. The jump was particularly marked for BP. This could be due to the supermajor’s revised production cut plans. After years of divergence, the valuations of the European and American supermajors are moving in the same direction as their strategies realign.

Of course, not everyone is happy with this. Climate change activists are certainly not. As the Bloomberg report noted, even a short-term focus on climate-related returns could be detrimental to climate change mitigation efforts.

Yet the big oil companies or any other company are really not activists. They are not concerned with mitigating climate change, even though their stated net plans have that ultimate goal. Like all other businesses, Big Oil aims to make a profit from the sale of products and services and share it with its owners, also known as shareholders.

It is this simple truth that drives business decisions to grow or shrink spending and output. This is the most fundamental rule of economics, and it is the rule of supply and demand. As former Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden once said, while the world needs oil, we will continue to supply oil.

The other fairly simple truth that has caused big oil companies to step back from their transition path may well have been the below-average performance of low-carbon energy lately. Cost inflation, component failures and trade tensions with China, the undisputed leader in the manufacturing segment of the renewable energy industry, have all combined to depress returns for these companies.

Government subsidies don’t seem to have been enough to motivate Big Oil to stick with this path without even looking for alternative paths to its promised net zero future.



By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

