Andi Manzano in swimsuit says “It’s harder to dress now” — Celebwell





Andi Manzano shows off her baby bump in a swimsuit. The Filipino actress looks stunning in one of her latest social media posts. “I’m getting bigger by the minute. So far it’s been easy and I can still travel (another trip is planned at the end of the month),” she wrote in the Instagram caption. How does she stay in shape? Read on to see 5 ways Andi Manzano stays fit and the photos that prove they work and to get beach ready, don’t miss these essentials 30 Best Celebrity Swimsuit Photos! After welcoming one of her children, Andi revealed that she makes fitness a priority. “I’m finally seeing results after exercising almost every day for a month. I get up really early to work out before all the kids are up,” she revealed in a post. Instagram post. His favorite workouts? Pilates and high intensity interval training. “I have never felt so good and strong. I couldn’t climb three flights of stairs before, but now I can do it without even getting tired!” she added. When it comes to what she eats, Andi maintains that she doesn’t follow a plan. “There’s no diet,” she said, “and I’m always hungry, but I eat healthy.” Andi likes to ride a bike. “BRB. I’m in heaven,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself cycling while on vacation. Speak Cleveland Clinic Cycling is a low impact aerobic exercise that is great for building muscle, improving strength and flexibility, and improving balance. It may also improve mental health and help other health conditions, including arthritis.df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec Andi is a devoted coffee drinker. “Coffee break How many cups do you drink and do you like your coffee? she captioned a photo. Why should you drink coffee? A new 2022 study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that drinking two to three cups a day of most types of coffee, especially light to moderate consumption of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee, can protect you from cardiovascular disease and premature death. Andi eats organic. “I started looking at labels, food sources, etc.” revealed in an interview. “It gives you peace of mind knowing that everything you ate, drank, or put into your body came straight from the ground and without chemicals! Plus, it has higher nutritional value!”

