New Mex St cancels season after sex and harassment allegations

The New Mexico States men’s basketball season came to an abrupt halt on Sunday after the release of a police report detailing three players ganging up on and attacking a teammate in a case that includes allegations of false imprisonment , harassment and criminal sexual interference.

It is time for this program to be reset, Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in the statement announcing the end of the season.

Arvizu said the stoppage was in response to a report filed Friday with campus police by a player against three teammates. According to the report, the victim said that on February 6, his teammates restrained him, stripped his clothes, exposing his buttocks and began slapping his (buttocks) face. He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.

The victim, whose name was redacted in the report along with those of other players, said other incidents involving inappropriate physical and sexual contact had occurred in locker rooms and on road trips since last summer . Regarding the last case, the victim told the police that he had no choice but to let this happen because it was a 3 on 1 situation.

Arvizu, who will leave the university in June after the regents recently chose not to renew his contract, said the action was clearly needed, particularly after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the allegations. hazing involving student-athletes on the team.

We must preserve the safety of our students and the integrity of our university, said Arvizu, who initially suspended the program on Friday and then revealed what he called hazing allegations a day later.

He said he’s spoken with the Western Athletic Conference commissioner, who said he’s looking at how to handle the six New Mexico State games that will be scratched from the schedule in regards to tournament seeding. next month’s conference.

The report says the victim went to campus police to report a possible assault, but did not want to press charges at this time.

The allegations come less than three months after the suspension of forward Mike Peake, who is being investigated in the case of the shooting death of a student at rival school, the University of New -Mexico, in Albuquerque on November 19.

Peake was not charged in the case, which included state police stopping the team’s bus on Interstate-25 as it was returning to Las Cruces shortly after the shooting. He was missing Peake and three of his teammates, who had taken him to hospital with an injured leg.

New Mexico State finished the season at 9-15, with just two conference wins in 12 games. The Aggies, long a source of pride on their campus of 13,000 students in Las Cruces, have appeared in eight NCAA tournaments since 2007. They are expected to move from the WAC to Conference-USA next season.

The next big decision for that program appears to come on Tuesday, when university regents will hold a closed-door meeting to discuss limited personnel matters involving individual employees. He did not name the employees who were to be discussed. The schedule for the encounter came on Saturday, the day after Arvizu placed coach Greg Heiar and his team on administrative leave at the same time as he suspended the season.

The 2022-23 campaign cleanup came a day after two players quit following initial reports of the hazing incident.

One of them, Shahar Lazar, a freshman in a red shirt, said he was leaving because I don’t think the program I originally signed up for matched my beliefs and my fundamental values.

AP journalist Jacques Billeaud contributed to this report.

