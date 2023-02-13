Here’s what you need to know about Men’s Day in New York





New York Mens Day, the biannual showcase assembled by Agentry PR and staged during NYFW, returned to Hudson Yards on Friday, taking up three floors of an industrial building. Men’s Day has become a tightly edited but valid USA alternative to international men’s fashion weeks, and this season there were 12 designers in the mix, making menswear, genderless and even a bit of women’s clothing. This Season’s Sponsors, Canadian Power Outerwear for us and brand of men’s clothing Cross-eyed mooserepresented the more functional side of menswear with strong outerwear offerings, tactical detailing, outdoor camo and heatmap prints, call it Gorpcore, if you really need it. Raleigh Workshop brought texture with patchwork and distressed denim applied to relaxed, relaxed tailored silhouettes, just like Kent Anthony with intricate rope patterns applied to soft tailoring, while Stephen Mikhails Cillian’s Workshop focused on a slim, sleek look that was primarily black-based, the labels’ lightly draped tops stood out. Black was, in fact, a dominant color in the window. A.Pottss Aaron Potts cut most of his genderless collection in black, as did Julian Medina of Dionysus. Terry Singh returned to Mens Day for fall, once again forgoing trousers in favor of pleated skirts paired with tailored jackets, all cut in an array of playful suits. A certain vivacity also shines through in the work of Burkindy and Marusya Tamboura of the 2017 LVMH Prize finalist. Jahnkoy, which fused colorful traditional textiles with contemporary silhouettes. Occupying the same whimsical space were newcomer Jimmy Alexander of Everything under the sky, who worked with hand-drawn prints and metal and glass embroidery; men’s clothing designer Nicholas Raefsky, which created programming based on its heroes John Lennon, Tiger Woods and Freddie Mercury; and the exciting new talent of Beam Rachapol Ngaongam from the knitwear brand Moonwho presented a captivating first collection at the showcase.

