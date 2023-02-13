Super Bowl LVII: Weirdest things NFL fans can bet on, including Rihanna’s dress color | NFL | sport

Rihanna will be on stage during the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is here and expected to be a classic, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. It’s the biggest game of the NFL season and one of the biggest sporting events in the world, but some bettors will be keeping an eye out for some very unique events throughout the night.

The American Gaming Association is expecting a record number of Super Bowl bets on Sunday, and with so many niche markets available, there could be some odd winners. The days of fans simply betting on the outcome of a game are long gone, as the modern Super Bowl allows you to bet on just about anything. Bets will even be in play during Rihanna’s halftime show, and some markets will even cover pre- and post-match events. It’s become a tradition to bet money on odd bets when the Super Bowl rolls around, and the AGM expects between $800 million and $1 billion to be wagered in America alone. Here, Express Sport brings you ten of the weirdest things NFL fans can bet on, even involving Rihanna herself.

Rihanna with partner ASAP Rocky at the Golden Globes

Rihanna’s dress color Yes, you can bet on the color of the dress that Rihanna will wear at the start of her halftime show, and that’s not all. Not only can you choose the color you expect the singer to step out in, but you can bet on how many outfit changes she will make during the performance (if any). In previous years bettors have also been able to bet on accessories such as hats, earrings or shoes, and it’s likely that with Rihanna there will be an umbrella bet somewhere. Unless that’s not enough, you can also bet on Rihanna’s hair color. What songs Rihanna will sing Sticking strictly to the music, you can bet on the songs Rihanna will sing during her highly anticipated halftime show. With so much success, there will surely be notable omissions, but some will surely be bankers. For the more ambitious, you can also bet on the first and last songs of the set.

Duration of Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem The singer of the hit ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ will be performing the US national anthem this year, and you can even bet on how long his performance will last. The average length of the Anthem is pegged at 2:05, and you can bet Stapleton will exceed that or do it quickly. The most recent country singer to perform the Super Bowl anthem finished after 2:16 a.m., and Stapleton is expected to record a similar time. He’s known for taking his time, but for the anthem, who knows? The color of Gatorade spilled on the winning trainer Pouring leftovers from the Gatorade team on the winning coach has become a tradition, as has betting on his color. Blue has been the most common since 2015, and surprisingly since 2001, red has never been used. That could potentially change if the Chiefs win, but the last time they won in 2019 they went orange. The Los Angeles Rams champions covered Sean McVay in blue last year.

Chiefs trainer Andy Reid was covered in orange Gatorade in 2019

Which team will Drake bet on? Drake is a known player in the biggest events and even bet $1.1 million on the Chiefs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. And he’s already bet on Kansas City for the big game with nearly $1 million on the line. Before his bet emerged, you could even bet on who would support Drake. Those who said the Chiefs will already laugh. Commercial battle – which ones come first? It’s been well documented that a Super Bowl ad is as expensive as it gets, with companies well aware that their products will receive maximum attention with so many looks. But it also leads to rivalry, with brands such as Pringles and Doritos battling for sales during the big game. You can actually bet on which ads will air first in specific rivalries, from Budweiser vs. Heineken to Dominos vs. Papa Johns. Super Bowl ads were billed over $7 million in 2022 and continue to rise.

Coin flip – heads or tails? This one is quite simple, but you can even bet on the outcome of the pre-match draw. For a 50/50 turnaround, it’s been pretty close in recent years, with Tails winning 5-4 in the last nine Super Bowls. How many times Tom Brady will be mentioned during the show Now that Tom Brady has retired, he’s making headlines in the NFL. After an incredible 23-year career, that’s only fair, especially considering he’s the greatest ever to play football. Given that Brady retired after the Championship games, this will be the first opportunity for broadcasters to talk about his decision and reflect on his incredible career. And you can bet on how many times Brady will be mentioned.

Brady recently announced his retirement from the NFL