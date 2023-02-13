New Mexico state male basketball players charged with forcible confinement, harassment and sexual interference





New Mexico State Chancellor Dan Arvizu has officially announced that the men’s basketball program will be suspended for the remainder of the 2022-23 season following a report released Sunday detailing disturbing allegations against several players. . Originally, the suspension was only “until further notice,” but more details have emerged as to why the program suspended the season indefinitely. Campus police released a redacted report on Sunday that alleges three team members were falsely imprisoned, harassed and had sexual contact with another player since last summer, according to KTSM. Aggies head coach Greg Heiar and his entire coaching staff have also been placed on paid administrative leave. In the report, the victim claims that the three players “held him face down, removed his clothes exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his ass’. He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum. The alleged actions happened in front of other players and the victim said he “had no choice but to let it happen because it’s a 3-on-1 situation. No criminal charges have been filed at this time. “This action is clearly needed, particularly after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team,” Arvizu said in the statement. “Hazing has no place on our campus, and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.” Prior to the suspension, the Aggies were 9-15 and 13th in the Western Athletic Conference. New Mexico State will not play basketball again this season. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

