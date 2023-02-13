Watch Rihanna Have an Unforgettable Time in Her Incredible Nightwear





Over the past year, Rihanna reached professional and personal milestones. After to give birth to a son with boyfriend A$AP Ricky Last May, she kicked off the new year by delivering an epic performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. fashion. In October 2019, the “ The singer shone like a gem when she walked to an event at the PlayStation Theater in New York. While Rihanna is known for her more edgy looks, she strayed from her usual attire and arrived at the up in a skin-tight white strapless dress that ended just below the knee and showed off a lower neckline. The outfit also featured a slight ruffle in the material, further accentuating the look and the overall simplicity of the look. Given the monochromatic aspect of the whole, the The founder continued the theme with her accessories. James Devaney//Getty Images James Devaney//Getty Images To match the white dress, Rihanna added a pair of heeled sandals and a small handbag in the same color. For jewelry, she wore earrings, a watch, chain necklace, choker and bracelet set, all encrusted with diamonds. With the “ “With the singer’s dark hair pulled back into a high half ponytail, she finished the look with bold eye makeup and brown lipstick. Needless to say, Rihanna knows how to create a memorable fashion moment for her fans. At the Super Bowl halftime show, chances are the world will also be watching her performance outfit. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Rihanna is back | Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Official Trailer) To watch As for what to expect from the 13-minute performance, she gave some details during Apple Music’s February 9 press conference. Rihanna said at the time that the show will feature a mix of her music over the past two decades. “That was the toughest, hardest part: deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrating,” she said, by People. “That’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way we could have put it together.” Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

