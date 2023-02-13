New Mexico State suspends men’s basketball program for remainder of season after hazing allegations





New Mexico State is shutting down its men’s basketball program amid an investigation into alleged hazing between players, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander confirms. The Aggies, who have just five regular-season games left to play, have already called off a Feb. 11 game against Cal Baptist following the allegations. The school had previously announced that it wassuspend team operationsand placing the coaching staff on paid administrative leave “until further notice”. The decision was made at the request of New Mexico State Chancellor Dan Arvizu after he was made aware of the hazing allegations. “We took this action after receiving reports of alleged hazing incidents within our men’s basketball team,” Arvizu said. “Our players and coaches were in California at the time preparing to play against Cal Baptist. To ensure we fully understand this situation, we canceled that game, recalled the team to Las Cruces and placed the staff at coaches on paid administrative leave. Once our student-athletes arrived on campus, they were met and interviewed by university staff specially trained to conduct investigations of such matters.” According to apolice report obtained by KTSM-TV, three players face a trio of offenses including one count of forcible confinement, one count of harassment and two counts of criminal sexual interference. The victim, a member of the basketball team, claims that on February 6, 2023, three team members whose names were redacted in the police report “held him face down, took his clothes exposing her ass and started to ‘slap her ass.’ He also went on to say that they also touched his scrotum.” Incidents of abuse have reportedly taken place since the summer of 2022. The victim then went to campus police on February 10 to file a report for possible assault, although no criminal charges were filed. In its initial statement, the NMSU only said the allegations involve potential violations of university policy that are “separate from the events that unfolded in Albuquerque late last year.” In November, a New Mexico State player was hospitalized after a filming on campus in New Mexico early in the morning before the state rivals are scheduled to play. The player, Mike Peake, was hospitalized and then suspended for his role in the incident, which resulted in the death of a New Mexico student. “The most important job I have as Chancellor of the NMSU system is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm,” Arvizu added. “That’s why I was heartbroken and so sick to hear about these hazing allegations. Hazing is a despicable act. It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause harm. physical and emotional harm or even death. Unfortunately, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked. NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in any form, and it is something that we simply will not tolerate. The Aggies are 9-15, 2-10 in the WAC after finishing last season 27-7 and beating No. 5 seed UConn in an NCAA Tournament first round game. After last season, coach Chris Jans left for Mississippi State, and the school hired Heiar from Northwest Florida State, a powerhouse in the junior college ranks. Heiar previously worked as an assistant at ETSU, LSU, Wichita State and Southern Miss. The New Mexico State Board of Directors released a statement saying it supports suspending the program “and is confident that a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”

