UAH ends Chillout in victorious fashion after falling to ODU





Next game: North Georgia 02/15/2023 | 1 p.m. 15 Feb. (Wednesday) / 1 p.m. North Georgia History ALBERTVILLE, Alabama | The University of Alabama Huntsville softball team finished play at the Charger Chillout, presented by Marshall County Tourism & Sport, at Sand Mountain Park on Sunday with a 5-4 loss to Ohio Dominican followed by an 11-7 win over Kentucky Wesleyan. UAH’s overall record now stands at 6-3. The Chargers look forward to their home opener at Charger Park on Wednesday against visiting North Georgia. First pitch for the doubleheader scheduled for 1 p.m. ODU 5, UAH 4 The Ohio Dominican came from behind to win 5-4 over UAH, as the Panthers pulled off the winning run in the top of the seventh. Alexa Douthitt recorded a team-high two hits in a 2-for-3 day at the plate to go along with a run and an RBI. Kinley Adams recorded the Chargers’ only extra-base hit with a brace late in the third. She also scored a point on the day, which also came in the third. Jada Henderson walked two, a team high, and scored two points at the top of the list. Kaylee Vaught And Caitlyn Bryson each had two walks to place second on the team. Josie Thompson started for the Chargers, going 3.1 innings with four runs allowed for a no-decision. Grace O’Berry took the loss in relief, despite working effectively 3.2 innings with one run allowed, zero walks and one strikeout. His record drops to 1-1 this season. 11 UAH, 7 KWC The Chargers came from behind to win 11-7 over the Panthers in the team’s final game at Chillout, as the team rallied for four runs apiece in the fifth and six innings to propel UAH to the victoire. maddie cartron led the Chargers offense with a team-high four RBIs in a 2-for-4 day at the plate as she also had the team’s only extra hits in the win. Cartron’s day was highlighted by a game-tying three-point home run in the bottom of the fifth. Lawren Hayes also had a two-hit game on top of the drive and reached base in all four of her plate appearances, as she also had two walks. She also scored the team’s best three points. Alexa Douthitt ranked second on the team with three RBIs, with the rookie going 1 for 2 with two runs. Kate Bracken earned the victory in relief, as she worked 5.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen with one hit allowed and six strikeouts. It improves to 2-0 with the win.

