Gen Z is ditching the office dress code

Varsha Subramanian, 25, quit a job at a company that required uniforms. It just wasn’t me. It wasn’t my heart, says Subramanian, now a digital marketing strategist working for a Delhi-based high-end loungewear brand. There is a new generation of employees like Subramanian, Gen Z and young millennials, for whom dressing for work is also about self-expression. These 20-somethings roll their eyes at the outdated idea of ​​a dress code, which subtly but unmistakably correlates clothing choices with workplace safety.

Change is not just a matter of personal taste, it is a reflection of changing workplace dynamics. Non-conformist fashion is in, and individualism is definitely on the rise, according to marketer Jessie Paul. Before, if you were a collectivist and you respected the dress codes, in exchange, your employer will watch over you. Now that the family bond and employee-employer loyalty are severed, everyone feels alone and can act in their best interests, Paul says.

Radical swings



Many workplaces and consulting firms across the country have relaxed their dress codes in recent years. Like so many other things, this is also attributed to the pandemic. After two years of hastily throwing a somewhat formal jacket over a t-shirt and pajama pants for Zoom calls during Covid, comfort is now at the center of workwear. Comfortable sneakers have replaced heels. Stretchy gym pants have made formal pants disappear, and young professionals wearing anti-fitting blazers and bright colors are lighting up boardrooms. Pencil skirts and white polyester shirts were missing.

Many brands have recognized the drastic changes in workwear. From incorporating more edgy pieces into the catalog to downplaying the aura of formal workwear that once permeated the message, lifestyle brands like FableStreet (now FS life) are completely rethinking what constitutes work clothes. The answer is everything, says Ayushi Gudwani, founder of FS life.

We have evolved from a pure workwear brand to a premium western clothing brand. We are also introducing bolder prints, crop tops, shortening the hems, launching live-in pants to meet the changing customer base, says Gudwani.

(left to right) On Zara’s website, a women’s formal blazer is paired with a crop top and skort. On the FableStreet site, under the workwear section, a double-breasted trench is paired with stretch pants and sneakers.



While some are reinventing themselves to keep up, new brands have emerged during Covid to push the boundaries even further. Take the case of Valtta, a D2C womenswear brand trying to gain fame for its power dressing.

Founded by Komal Bundile and Bhushan Maroti in 2021, big puffy blouses, pantsuits, brightly colored co-ords, high-waisted tulip skirts and bold print dresses are proof that evening wear, as we know it know, is marching inexorably towards extinction. Women no longer shy away from indulging in powerful dress and signal authority. Valtta is for bold, unapologetic women who are ready to turn heads when they walk into a room, says co-founder Bundile.

powerful bandage



Social media is a huge catalyst. After a two-year hiatus and a full keyboard wrap, men and women are turning to social media for inspiration. Jashandeep Kaur, based in Canada, launched her @TheLifestyleCog page a year ago. A project manager for a construction company on weekdays and lifestyle influencer on weekends, her OOTDs and style tips for getting ready for work exploded on social media last year. She has 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram alone.

Social media is where everyone looks and gets inspiration, says lifestyle influencer Jashandeep Kaur



One of the reasons Kaur explains her fame on social media is that she shapes her videos around sustainability and helping people create their own capsule wardrobes for their personal style. My goal was to help them build a capsule wardrobe of versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched as you please, for endless combinations. Social media is where everyone looks and gets inspiration. It’s definitely a huge influence, she says.

Not just employees, some start-up bosses like CashKaros Swati Bhargava have also ditched boring black suits in favor of chic satin co-ords and swapped pencil skirts for oversized pantsuits. Bhargava regularly experiments with new brands developing a new language of workwear for women in India.

CashKaro founder Swati Bhargava ditched boring black suits in favor of trendy pantsuits



Adopting fashion as an expression of your personality is encouraging everyone, especially women, to be more of themselves rather than fitting into a stereotype. You’re allowed to bring your personality to work, you don’t have to leave it at home, says Bhargava.