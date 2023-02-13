Here’s the full timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rockys’ relationship

Rumors that Rihanna was dating rapper Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rockycirculated for years thanks to their undeniable chemistry on stage and off. And as of 2020, what started as hopeful guesswork has finally become a reality.

In fact, only a few months after People reported in November 2020 that the couple were actually dating, A$AP Rocky called RiRi the love of my life. It doesn’t get much worse than that! Oh wait, it is: the couple revealed in early 2022 that they are expecting their first child, that they welcomed in May this year.

Here’s everything we know about their relationship:

2012

The pair look very comfortable together during their 2012 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

2012 MTV Video Music Awards – Show Getty

2013

A$AP Rocky opens for Rihannas Diamonds World Tour.

2019

THE Fenty mogul and the rapper walked the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in London.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – Arrivals on the red carpet Samir Getty

2020

August: In July, Rihanna enlists the rapper to star in her Fenty Skin campaignbut their chemistry really sticks out for a few flirting videos For vogue And QG in August.

At some point during the vogue video titled Face to Face, A$AP Rocky asks Rihanna what her skin type is. My skin type is just as complicated as men, she replies. You always try to say that women are complicated? That’s all ! When she asks him the same question, he simply replies, Beau.

They keep the vibes flirty during their QG video, especially when A$AP Rocky is asked about the hardest part of working with Rihanna. I think the hardest part of working with you guys isn’t being silly and laughing all the time. Like this shit was a comedy, he said. This is the hardest part. You know, people are so cool it’s hard not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it still works at the end of the day.

November: Relationship rumors swirl when the artists are seen with a group of friends in New York. They’ve always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun, source recount entertainment tonight in November. She feels very comfortable with him since they have known each other for so long and also feels connected to him because her father is from Barbados.

At the end of November, sources say People the pair is officially dating.

December: Almost a month later, they are spotted fucking in barbados, where they would apparently spend the holidays with his family. Spending Christmas together was an obvious step for Rihanna and A$AP, a source recount HEY. They have known each other for so long as friends and in a work setting, which allows them to get along, travel together and be fully involved in each other’s lives. They always have such a great time together and definitely seem in love.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are front row at Paris Fashion Week in 2018. Getty

2021

Can: In QGs June cover (released in May), rapper Fuckin Problems confirm their relationship with Rihanna, calling her the love of my life and my wife.

He also called Rihanna “The One” while explaining why he prefers monogamy to singlehood. So much better when you have the One, he says. [Rihanna] adds up to probably, like, a million others. I think when you know, you know. It’s the right one.

June: While A$AP Rocky confirmed the relationship in May, Rihanna has yet to make an official statement. However, that did not stop her from engaging in more PDAs with the rapper in New York. Click here for pictures.

July: On July 11, these two can no longer hold hands while filming a project together in New York City. Once again, click here for pictures.

August: Rumors are starting to circulate that an engagement could be imminent. These two are so madly in love, and it’s true that there’s a lot of buzz around them about an ongoing engagement, a source recount We Weekly in a new report. From the clues Rocky dropped, [it] could well happen soon, but there is no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this beautiful thing they started.

September: Rihanna and A$AP walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala 2021 at a time when opposites attract. Rihanna opts for an all-black ensemble in Balenciagawhile he opts for a multicolored number by Eli Russell Linnetz.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Fashion Lexicon – Red Carpet Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Later that month, the Fenty mogul reveals she has no interest in consulting her boyfriend about his menswear designs. Are you kidding me? do you know who i am? I’m a control freak, Rihanna said People at the premiere of the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 to show. Look, he’s proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and all my creations.

2022

January: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal on January 31 that they have taken the next step in their relationship: becoming parents. The couple are photographed in New York to launch Rihanna’s baby bump, confirming that they are expecting their first child together.

Can: Cheer! The couple would have welcome her first child, a little boy, on May 13. Although the details of the child’s name are not included in the news, there is no doubt that he is incredibly cool and interesting. He’s Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s child, after all.

2023

January: A$AP Rocky excited Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance in February. I’m so glad my wife is back making music and so on and coming back out there, the rapper told Apple Music (via People). The Super Bowl is huge, and being the creator that she is, she’s gonna bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everyone, honestly.

FEBRUARY: Following her Super Bowl halftime performance, reps for the singer confirmed The Hollywood Reporter that Rihanna was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. RiRi performed a medley of her greatest hits in a bright red jumpsuit over a spandex top, which appeared to show the Fenty founder sporting a baby bump, especially when rubbing her belly on stage.

This post will be updated.

