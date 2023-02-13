Fashion
Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Machine Gun Kelly attend Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Olivia Culpo sizzles in a shimmering gray mini dress while Tiffany Haddish and Machine Gun Kelly wear shiny looks at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl 2023 party
Advertisement
Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Machine Gun Kelly brought their most colorful looks to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl 2023 party on Saturday.
Culpo, 30, arrived in a sleek gray mini dress that was embellished with a show-stopping ruffled display down the front.
Haddish, 43, looked ready to rock in her white, pink and purple leopard bodysuit which featured cutouts across the chest and black stripes.
The 32-year-old rockstar who also went to Drake’s Super Bowl party with his sultry fiancee Megan Fox pulled out a wild blue flannel suit and flaunted her abs and ink in the bare-bellied design.
The three stars grabbed attention on the red carpet ahead of MGK’s onstage performance, where he rocked the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Culpo was a class act in her glamorous look that showed off her legs, which were brand new tanned.
Breathtaking diamond earrings accentuated the former beauty queen’s flawless glamor.
She wore her brown tresses in a slicked back and accessorized with dangling silver earrings.
As for the glamour, the beauty rocked smoky makeup, dramatic lashes and lip gloss on her pout.
Haddish kept the party vibe going with her skin-tight leopard outfit, horse pendant necklace and crimson manicure.
The beauty wore her platinum tresses in slicked back waves.
Earlier today, she was spotted having a good time at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Fanatics 2023 party.
The comedian’s solo appearance comes after she was spotted having dinner with French Montana in Beverly Hills.
Chic: Culpo was a class act in her glamorous look which showed off her legs, which were tanned to nine
Stunning: jaw-dropping diamond earrings accentuated the former beauty queen’s flawless glamor
Trumps: Haddish gave the cameras an unobstructed view of his back
Solo for the Super Bowl: The comedian’s solo appearance comes after she was spotted having dinner with French Montana in Beverly Hills
Rockstar Style: With her unruly mane of platinum blonde hair, Machine Gun Kelly didn’t disappoint when she arrived at the party
Inked Abs: The focal point of MGK’s look was the canvas of her flat stomach, which showed off her collage of tattoos. The Bloody Valentine singer’s neon blue outfit was a punk hybrid between a suit and suspenders
With his unruly mane of platinum blonde hair, Machine Gun Kelly did not disappoint when he arrived at the party.
Multi-colored gemstones adorned her neck, and a collection of silver-plated cuffs adorned her nose and ears.
The focal point of MGK’s look was the canvas of her flat stomach, which showed off her collage of tattoos.
The Bloody Valentine singer’s neon blue outfit was a punk hybrid between a suit and suspenders.
The rapper-turned-rocker then took to the stage for an unforgettable performance.
Rocker: MGK continued to rock the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona
Enthralling the crowd: The Emo Girl singer played a pink guitar and knocked the house down
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11741655/Olivia-Culpo-Tiffany-Haddish-Machine-Gun-Kelly-attend-Sports-Illustrated-Super-Bowl-Party.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Machine Gun Kelly attend Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
- Survivors were still being found as the death toll exceeded 33,000; The United Nations acknowledges the “international failure” to help the victims of the Syrian earthquake
- Cambodia and China establish cooperative in six priority areas
- Pond Hockey Classic comes to a close on frozen Lake Champlain
- Tech signs doubleheader with Georgia and Citadel – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update
- Donald Trump slams Rihanna for ‘worst halftime show in Super Bowl history’
- BBC chief under pressure for loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson | Taiwan News
- Magic Mikes Last Dance Wins Super Bowl Weekend Box Office Chicago Tribune
- Cropped jackets take New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 by storm
- ACTU push for union-related funding rejected by start-ups
- Augustana women’s tennis tops Colorado Mesa and Nebraska Kearney