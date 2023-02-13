Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Machine Gun Kelly attend Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party

Advertisement

Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Machine Gun Kelly brought their most colorful looks to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl 2023 party on Saturday.

Culpo, 30, arrived in a sleek gray mini dress that was embellished with a show-stopping ruffled display down the front.

Haddish, 43, looked ready to rock in her white, pink and purple leopard bodysuit which featured cutouts across the chest and black stripes.

The 32-year-old rockstar who also went to Drake’s Super Bowl party with his sultry fiancee Megan Fox pulled out a wild blue flannel suit and flaunted her abs and ink in the bare-bellied design.

The three stars grabbed attention on the red carpet ahead of MGK’s onstage performance, where he rocked the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Culpo was a class act in her glamorous look that showed off her legs, which were brand new tanned.

Breathtaking diamond earrings accentuated the former beauty queen’s flawless glamor.

She wore her brown tresses in a slicked back and accessorized with dangling silver earrings.

As for the glamour, the beauty rocked smoky makeup, dramatic lashes and lip gloss on her pout.

Haddish kept the party vibe going with her skin-tight leopard outfit, horse pendant necklace and crimson manicure.

The beauty wore her platinum tresses in slicked back waves.

Earlier today, she was spotted having a good time at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Fanatics 2023 party.

The comedian’s solo appearance comes after she was spotted having dinner with French Montana in Beverly Hills.

With his unruly mane of platinum blonde hair, Machine Gun Kelly did not disappoint when he arrived at the party.

Multi-colored gemstones adorned her neck, and a collection of silver-plated cuffs adorned her nose and ears.

The focal point of MGK’s look was the canvas of her flat stomach, which showed off her collage of tattoos.

The Bloody Valentine singer’s neon blue outfit was a punk hybrid between a suit and suspenders.

The rapper-turned-rocker then took to the stage for an unforgettable performance.

